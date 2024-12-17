Kirsten Gillibrand Leads Last, Desperate Push for Biden to Ratify ERA

In the waning days of the Biden administration, Congressional Democrats led by Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY) are making one last, desperate push to convince President Biden to take executive action and ratify the Equal Rights Amendment, CNN reported on Monday. Gillibrand and some feminist legal activists believe the ERA could offer a new avenue to potentially restore a federal right to abortion. They argue that Biden can simply direct the national archivist, who’s responsible for certification and publication of constitutional amendments, to publish the ERA as the 28th Amendment.

The move would inevitably invite extensive legal challenges and conservative backlash—but Democrats argue the outgoing president owes it to the nation, and his legacy, to at least try. There is, after all, nothing to lose.

In November, 45 senators including Majority Leader Chuck Schumer signed a letter to Biden urging him to act on the ERA. “Inaction is action,” they wrote. “We must answer the call to uphold equality and strengthen women’s rights by certifying the ERA.” Over 120 House Democrats sent their own letter to the president on Monday. The lawmakers, led by Reps. Cori Bush of Missouri and Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts, told Biden that action on the ERA would “stand as a defining achievement of your presidency—one that will reverberate across generations.”

It’s been 101 years since the Equal Rights Amendment was first introduced in Congress and over 50 years since it passed. But the bill floundered for years, ultimately blowing past its 1972 deadline to be ratified in at least 38 state legislatures. Still, even after 1972, a handful of state legislatures ratified the ERA anyway; Virginia became the 38th state in 2020. In 2023, a year after the Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health decision, Pressley wrote a resolution to affirm the ERA’s ratification. “We need to use every tool at our disposal to protect and expand abortion access—one tool is the ERA,” she told Jezebel at the time. The ERA, Pressley argued, could similarly pave the way for bills she’s introduced to allow federal funding to cover abortion services as well as a bill to codify a federal right to abortion.