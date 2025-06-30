It Appears That Kris Jenner Won’t Share a Water Taxi It's Monday, which means Lauren Sánchez and Jeff Bezos's wedding week is officially over. You made it! As with all festivities, though, there's a gossip hangover.

I’m so pleased to spread the good news: It’s Monday, which means Lauren Sánchez and Jeff Bezos‘s wedding week is officially over. Congratulations! You’re a survivor. While all of festivities—from the foam fête to the Eyes Wide Shut slumber party—are finito, there’s a bit of a gossip hangover, as there often is after a weekend of parties. It’s not all bad though! Not only does at least one story include Charlize Theron dragging the couple to hell onstage at a fundraiser, but Kris Jenner‘s relationship dynamics are garnering some amusing scrutiny.

While the matriarch of the most materialistic family known to man was surely busy ensuring her four daughters in attendance—Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner—nabbed some headlines, she managed to make just enough time to pick a fight with her boyfriend, Corey Gamble. According to a video obtained by the Daily Mail (and a lip reader), the couple exchanged some less-than-loving words whilst leaving the ceremony.