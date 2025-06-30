It Appears That Kris Jenner Won’t Share a Water Taxi

I’m so pleased to spread the good news: It’s Monday, which means Lauren Sánchez and Jeff Bezos‘s wedding week is officially over. Congratulations! You’re a survivor. While all of festivities—from the foam fête to the Eyes Wide Shut slumber party—are finito, there’s a bit of a gossip hangover, as there often is after a weekend of parties. It’s not all bad though! Not only does at least one story include Charlize Theron dragging the couple to hell onstage at a fundraiser, but Kris Jenner‘s relationship dynamics are garnering some amusing scrutiny.
While the matriarch of the most materialistic family known to man was surely busy ensuring her four daughters in attendance—Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner—nabbed some headlines, she managed to make just enough time to pick a fight with her boyfriend, Corey Gamble. According to a video obtained by the Daily Mail (and a lip reader), the couple exchanged some less-than-loving words whilst leaving the ceremony.
As Jenner and Gamble prepared to board a water taxi, he seemed to made it clear that his girlfriend would like to head back to the hotel without the hindrance of other guests. “We’re happy to travel on our own,” Gamble told one of the porters, per the lip reader. “It’s what Kris would like to do.”
“What are you doing? Do you need to talk?” Jenner allegedly snapped at Gamble. “I told you…for God’s sake…I’d like to travel alone.” When their solo transport was finally arranged and a porter offered what looked to be a napkin or towelette to dry off any water from the ride, Jenner appeared to instruct Gamble to “tell them I said thanks.” Though I’m typically skeptical of the whole lip-reading grift, this story is believable enough to get me on board; of course Kris Jenner doesn’t share a cab! Plus, what better venue to give your boyfriend a nasty attitude than someone’s wedding? Stars! They’re just like us. Kind of.
Anyway, I have many lingering questions regarding this wedding. Did the bride get her ribs removed to fit into those ugly gowns? Were certain guests (ahem, Sydney Sweeney) paid to be present?? Who did Orlando Bloom hook up with at the reception? How soon is Kim Kardashian going to pop out with her own decrepit billionaire? As much as I would like just a single answer, I’m just relieved it’s all said and done.
- NOW! That’s What I Call Music: Bob Vylan‘s “death, death to the IDF!” chant. No, seriously; shoutout to every artist who decried Israel’s genocide at Glastonbury. [Variety]
- Happy Pride! Elliot Page has a new girlfriend. [Us Weekly]
- I don’t even want to talk about the footage of Beyoncé‘s flying car malfunctioning midair. [People]
- Charli XCX is so “bored” by Boomers’ autotune criticism. Heard, but also…even T. Pain doesn’t rely on it for live performances these days, so… [The Hollywood Reporter]
- Who can help me understand Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift‘s personal style?? [TMZ]
- If they’re going to put an AI Paul Walker in the final Fast and Furious movie, I swear to Christ…[Daily Mail]
- I’m kind of living for Kyle MacLachlan‘s very polite snub of the And Just Like That writers. [Just Jared]
