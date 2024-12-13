Megan Fox’s Ex-Husband Tells Machine Gun Kelly to ‘Grow Up’

Megan Fox breaking up with Colson “Machine Gun Kelly” Baker is definitely the least surprising news of 2024 but, since they also recently announced they’re expecting a baby girl, it is very sad. This is why I appreciate Fox’s ex-husband, Brian Austin Green, jumping in to add a little bit of spice to the situation.

“I didn’t even know,” Green told TMZ when asked about the breakup. “How old is he? … He’s in his 30s, isn’t he? … But in your 30s, like, fuck. Grow up. Like, she’s pregnant.” He apparently “sighed” when TMZ said Fox found texts from other women on MKG’s phone.

Fox and Green were married from 2010 to 2021 and share three kids, Noah,12, Bodhi, 10, and Journey, 8. “I’m heartbroken about it because I know she’s been so excited,” he said. “And the kids are so excited for life and the change and all of that.”

Fox announced her pregnancy on Instagram on November 11, after previously sharing that she’d had a miscarriage. “nothing is ever really lost. welcome back 👼🏼❤️,” she captioned the announcement.

Fox and Colson met in 2020 and got engaged in January 2022. A few months later, Fox told Glamour UK that they occasionally drink a little of each other’s blood for “ritual purposes.” By March 2023, they were officially “on a break,” but by Augusut of that year, the tabloids reported they were back together and in “a really good place.” While appearing on Call Her Daddy in March, Fox told Alex Cooper that Colson was her “twin flame,” whether or not they’re in a relationship — and refused to confirm or deny if they were. TMZ reported on Tuesday that they broke up over Thanksgiving after Fox found “upsetting material” on his phone.

“I just want the best for her,” Green added. “I want the best for the baby. I want the best for our kids. That’s a shame.”

On Thursday, People reported that Fox is “distraught” and “blindsided” by the breakup, but also that she “seems over it now, though.” TMZ also reported that she and Colson had already been living separately for the past year, and she recently bought herself an $8 million home. In another article, TMZ wrote that her “inner circle” has been telling her to “move on once and for all.”

Jezebel staff writer Audra Heinrichs previously reviewed Fox’s 2023 poetry book, Pretty Boys Are Poisonous, which features a bunch of poems seemingly inspired by Colson, including one titled, “a 32-year-old narcissist quantifies his crime.” Part of the poem reads, “you keep telling me it was an accident/that you’d never hurt me on purpose.” Soooooo, I echo Fox’s friends. Find another twin flame, girl!