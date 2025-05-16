MAGA Melts Down Over James Comey’s Seashell Photo They Claim Was Call to Assassinate Trump

Welcome back to Barf Bag.

Conservatives love to accuse Democrats of having Trump Derangement Syndrome, or a reflexive negative reaction to anything that Donald Trump does, but this week’s dust-up over a social media post proves that they are their own kind of brainwashed.

On Thursday, Former FBI Director James Comey posted a now-deleted photo on Instagram showing seashells forming the numbers “8647” on sand, with the caption “Cool shell formation on my beach walk.” Trump is the 47th president, and “86” in food-service lingo means refusing to serve certain customers or removing an ingredient or menu item. Merriam-Webster notes that the phrase, which may have come about as rhyming slang for “nix,” now also means “to throw out” or “to get rid of.”

The numbers “86 47” are the kind of thing you’d see on a sign at a march protesting Trump policies, or at a pro-impeachment demonstration. People do not commonly use “86” to talk about death or murder; meanwhile, an actual, established slang code for murder is “187.”

Yet none of this stopped lawmakers and Trump appointees from falling over themselves to defend the president in what I will call Trump Ass-Kissing Syndrome or Dear Leader Syndrome. Yes, Trump faced an assassination attempt in July 2024, and another gunman hid in the bushes at Trump’s Florida golf club in September, but this seashell photo is not evidence of some sort of conspiracy.

Multiple GOP Senators claimed that Comey was calling for Trump’s assassination, including Tommy Tuberville (Ala.), Tom Cotton (Ark.), Josh Hawley (Mo.), Marsha Blackburn (Tenn.), and Mike Lee (Utah).

This is a direct THREAT against President Trump, who has already survived two assassination attempts. BEYOND despicable. James Comey MUST face consequences. pic.twitter.com/CVkXt0T1CO — Coach Tommy Tuberville (@SenTuberville) May 15, 2025