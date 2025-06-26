Michigan GOP Lawmaker When Asked If He Supports Women’s Bodily Autonomy: ‘I Don’t’

Michigan Rep. Karl Bohnak (R-Deerton) has finally said what so many members of the GOP are too scared to say outright: they don’t support women’s bodily autonomy.

Bohnak recently held an office hours event at a public library to take questions from his constituents. In audio obtained by the Heartland Signal, one Marquette resident mentioned how their community is now “a healthcare desert” after the only Planned Parenthood clinic in the Upper Peninsula closed in April, and asked Bohnak whether he supported “reproductive freedom.” While the Republican lawmaker said he supports “reproductive clinics” that provide contraceptives or pre-cancer screenings, he wouldn’t support a clinic that offers abortion care.

“If you’re talking about abortion, I’m not going to support an abortion clinic,” Bohnak said.

The resident responded: “So you don’t support a woman’s autonomy over her own body?”

“I don’t,” Bohnak answered, making sure there was no room left for confusion.