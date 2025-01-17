Mike Johnson Fixes Flags for Daddy

Welcome back to Barf Bag.

On Monday, Donald Trump will unfortunately be sworn in as the 47th president of the United States. In what was set to be a perfect metaphor, Capitol flags were going to be flying at half-staff on Inauguration Day after the death of President Jimmy Carter. But Donnie got very mad about that fact, so his little lackey sprang into action.

The U.S. Code says flags should be lowered for 30 days after the death of a current or former president and Joe Biden‘s White House issued a proclamation to that effect after Carter’s death on December 29. Trump’s Inauguration falls within the 30-day period, and he threw a Truth Social tantrum falsely claiming this would be the first time a president would be sworn in with half-staff flags. (Not true! Richard Nixon‘s 1973 inauguration had half-staff flags because it happened within a month of Harry Truman dying.)

Trump wrote on January 3 that Democrats were “giddy” at the prospect. OK, maybe they were! But this is the tradition.

“Because of the death of President Jimmy Carter, the Flag may, for the first time ever during an Inauguration of a future President, be at half-mast. Nobody wants to see this,” he said, immediately after arguing that Democrats wanted to see it, “and no American can be happy about it. Let’s see how it plays out.”

The Democrats are all “giddy” about our magnificent American Flag potentially being at “half mast” during my Inauguration. They think it’s so great, and are so happy about it because, in actuality, they don’t love our Country, they only think about themselves. Look at what… — Donald J. Trump Posts From His Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) January 3, 2025