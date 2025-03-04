Millie Bobby Brown Calls Out the Press for ‘Bullying’ Her

“I want to take a moment to address something that I think is bigger than just me, something that affects every young woman who grows up under public scrutiny,” she began in a video she posted to Instagram on Monday night. “I started in this industry when I was 10 years old. I grew up in front of the world, and for some reason, people can’t seem to grow with me. I nstead, they act like I’m supposed to stay frozen in time, like I should still look like the way I did on Stranger Things season 1 and because I don’t, I’m now a target.”

She then lists a few specific headlines, including the Daily Mail’s “Why Are Gen Z’ers like Millie Bobby Brown Aging So Badly?” and calls out four celebrity gossip reporters by name. She also pointed to an article that claimed comedian Matt Lucas took a “savage swipe” at her appearance. “The fact that adult writers are spending their time dissecting my face, my body, my choices, it’s disturbing,” she said. “This isn’t journalism, this is bullying.”