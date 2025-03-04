Millie Bobby Brown Calls Out the Press for ‘Bullying’ Her
And she named names.
About a week ago, Millie Bobby Brown walked the red carpet for her new Netflix movie, The Electric State, with a new look. There was nothing inherently wrong with it, except that some people felt it made her look older than 21. However, most outlets conveyed this sentiment in a much less flattering way—and Brown was not having it.
“I want to take a moment to address something that I think is bigger than just me, something that affects every young woman who grows up under public scrutiny,” she began in a video she posted to Instagram on Monday night. “I started in this industry when I was 10 years old. I grew up in front of the world, and for some reason, people can’t seem to grow with me. Instead, they act like I’m supposed to stay frozen in time, like I should still look like the way I did on Stranger Things season 1 and because I don’t, I’m now a target.”
She then lists a few specific headlines, including the Daily Mail’s “Why Are Gen Z’ers like Millie Bobby Brown Aging So Badly?” and calls out four celebrity gossip reporters by name. She also pointed to an article that claimed comedian Matt Lucas took a “savage swipe” at her appearance. “The fact that adult writers are spending their time dissecting my face, my body, my choices, it’s disturbing,” she said. “This isn’t journalism, this is bullying.”
Lucas, for his part, apologized to Brown after she posted the video, explaining that her look reminded him of a famous character he used to play on Little Britain. “I thought you looked terrific and I was mortified when the press wrote that I ‘slammed’ you,” he said. “I would not have posted it if I had thought it would have upset you but I realise it has and for that I apologise.”
(This is where I mention that Jezebel did include a very lighthearted Dirt Bag bullet about Millie’s red carpet look, but it was about how she got bangs. And legally, we must note whenever a woman is brave enough to try bangs.)
“I refuse to apologize for growing up. I refuse to make myself smaller to fit the unrealistic expectations of people who can’t handle seeing a girl become a woman,” Brown continued in her video. “I will not be shamed for how I look, how I dress, or how I present myself.” Hear hear.
“Let’s do better,” she concluded. “Not just for me, but for every young girl who deserves to grow up without fear of being torn apart for simply existing.”
Alas, she walked the red carpet at the Brit Awards on Saturday night, sans bangs.
- RIP to Dolly Parton‘s husband, Carl Dean. [Page Six]
- Justin Bieber reportedly had a “relaxing” 31st birthday with Hailey Bieber and their kid. God bless. [People]
- Daryl Hall says he and John Oates will never reunite: “That Ship Has Gone to the Bottom of the Ocean.” [The Times UK]
- Demi Moore gave Mikey Madison a “huge congratulations.” Which is nice…but she still should have won the Oscar. [Instagram]
- Chelsea Handler has remained mum about the new guy she’s dating—but she left the Vanity Fair Oscars Party with Ralph Fiennes. [Pop Crave]
- Also at the Vanity Fair Oscars Party, Jenna Ortega was spotted crying while talking with Mikey Madison. [The Hollywood Reporter]
- Why was this Timothée Chalamet and Julianne Hough interview so awkward? [TikTok]
- Meghan Markle goes by Meghan Sussex now, which is not something I knew you could do as a royal. [Page Six]
