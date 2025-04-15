Nooo, Don’t Quit Acting You’re So Sexy Aha
On Monday, some truly upsetting news reached my desk: Cate Blanchett—Oscar-winner, lesbian icon who isn’t actually a lesbian, and the woman who brought us Lydia Tár—has every intention of stepping away from acting in the not-so-distant future. Do you hear that? It’s prestige cinema taking its final, wheezing breath and the plaintive wail of every woman who discovered she was queer via Carol or Ocean’s Eight.
“My family roll their eyes every time I say it, but I mean it. I am serious about giving up acting,” Blanchett said in an interview with Radio Times. Why? Apparently, there’s “a lot of things” she wants to do with her life apart from being on the big screen. What could possibly be better than gagging us all on the regular? Being a wife and mother? You’re already both to many, babe!