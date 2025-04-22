Not Frightening At All! RFK Jr. Is Compiling Registry of People With Autism

Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is escalating his disturbing, ableist crusade to dehumanize people with autism. On Monday, the National Institutes of Health’s top official said the agency is in the process of amassing private medical records from different federal and commercial databases to hand over to Kennedy’s new efforts to study autism, according to CBS News. This includes launching a new, so-called “disease registry” to “track Americans with autism.”

Last week, Kennedy—who’s previously used debunked pseudoscience to claim vaccines cause autism—gave a batshit speech stating, “Autism destroys families, and more importantly, it destroys our greatest resource, which is our children… These are kids who will never pay taxes. They’ll never hold a job. They’ll never play baseball. They’ll never write a poem. They’ll never go out on a date. Many of them will never use a toilet unassisted.” He further told reporters that, with his new study, he aims to “identify precisely what the environmental toxins are that are causing [autism].” Kennedy pledged to have answers to these questions that no one asked for by September.

Advocates and health experts have since asserted that Kennedy is stigmatizing the disorder by falsely describing it as a “preventable disease.”