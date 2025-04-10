Only Elon Musk Is Allowed to Play Video Games All Day & Get Government Handouts

As part of his aggressive war on everything good or semi-workable in this country, Elon Musk has long set his eyes on Medicaid, describing it as a “fraud.” Earlier this year, he even giddily waved around a chainsaw on stage at CPAC while threatening to gut it. Republicans are now following his lead, pushing massive budget cuts to a program that millions of Americans rely on to access basic health care, and backing supposed work requirements that are really just a ploy to force as many people off Medicaid as possible.

On Thursday, House Speaker Mike Johnson told reporters, “What we’ve talked about is returning work requirements… You return the dignity of work to young men who need to be out working instead of playing video games all day. We have a lot of fraud, waste, and abuse in Medicaid.”

There’s a lot to unpack here, namely that there’s no evidence whatsoever of widespread Medicaid fraud—if anything, there are too many barriers for people to access it at all. Any “fraud” is largely committed by providers rather than patients. But that’s neither here nor there to pathological liars like Musk and Johnson. So, let’s zero in on Johnson’s smug comment that struggling people in need are just leeches “playing video games all day.”

As it turns out, there’s only one leech allowed to—by their own admission—play video games all day and reap government handouts. And that person is Elon Musk, a 53-year-old man whose White House office has a giant TV screen and consoles for him to play said games throughout the workday. It wasn’t too long ago that he tweeted about playing 14 hours of Diablo in one day. Musk rakes in $38 billion in government contracts for his… what, again? Ah, yes: His “driverless cars that crash” and “rocketships to nowhere,” as Trump wrote in 2022 when he recounted how Musk would “[come] to the White House asking me for help on all his many subsidized projects.”