Only Elon Musk Is Allowed to Play Video Games All Day & Get Government Handouts

Speaker Johnson wrote off Medicaid enrollees as young men “playing video games all day.” Musk, who receives $38 billion in gov. contracts, has a gaming TV and console in his White House office.

By Kylie Cheung  |  April 10, 2025 | 4:27pm
As part of his aggressive war on everything good or semi-workable in this country, Elon Musk has long set his eyes on Medicaid, describing it as a “fraud.” Earlier this year, he even giddily waved around a chainsaw on stage at CPAC while threatening to gut it. Republicans are now following his lead, pushing massive budget cuts to a program that millions of Americans rely on to access basic health care, and backing supposed work requirements that are really just a ploy to force as many people off Medicaid as possible.

On Thursday, House Speaker Mike Johnson told reporters, “What we’ve talked about is returning work requirements… You return the dignity of work to young men who need to be out working instead of playing video games all day. We have a lot of fraud, waste, and abuse in Medicaid.”

There’s a lot to unpack here, namely that there’s no evidence whatsoever of widespread Medicaid fraud—if anything, there are too many barriers for people to access it at all. Any “fraud” is largely committed by providers rather than patients. But that’s neither here nor there to pathological liars like Musk and Johnson. So, let’s zero in on Johnson’s smug comment that struggling people in need are just leeches “playing video games all day.” 

As it turns out, there’s only one leech allowed to—by their own admission—play video games all day and reap government handouts. And that person is Elon Musk, a 53-year-old man whose White House office has a giant TV screen and consoles for him to play said games throughout the workday. It wasn’t too long ago that he tweeted about playing 14 hours of Diablo in one day. Musk rakes in $38 billion in government contracts for his… what, again? Ah, yes: His “driverless cars that crash” and “rocketships to nowhere,” as Trump wrote in 2022 when he recounted how Musk would “[come] to the White House asking me for help on all his many subsidized projects.”

Mike Johnson on Medicaid: “What we’ve talked about is returning work requirements … you return the dignity of work to young men who need to be out working instead of playing video games all day. We have a lot of fraud, waste, and abuse in Medicaid.”

Curiously enough, while Musk openly discusses his terminal video game addiction, he is astonishingly bad at video games. In January, after long being unable to explain how he’s so bad, yet still holds such high rankings, he admitted to hiring people to play and gain experience for him. Musk’s estranged daughter Vivian Jenna Wilson also recently alleged that, back when she had a relationship with her dad, he would make her and her twin brother play games to level him up, and called him “dogshit” at gaming. (I love her.)

but $38 billion in federal contracts to this fella is ok I reckon

[image or embed]

— Erik Uebelacker (@uebey.bsky.social) April 10, 2025 at 11:56 AM

Over the weekend, Musk livestreamed himself playing Path of Exile 2. The stream was a disaster—for Musk, that is; I very much enjoyed it. Not only was he, indeed, “dogshit” at the game, but the stream was overrun by delightful trolls, spamming the chat with lines like, “You have no real friends and will die alone,” “You ruined the country just like you ruined all your marriages,” “YOU WILL ALWAYS FEEL INSECURE AND IT WILL NEVER GO AWAY,” and “Still not over Grimes she never loved you,” all under usernames like “Elon_Musk_Is_Pathetic” and even, err, “Elon_Musk_Is_A_Pedophile.” One user wrote, “Elon. It’s me, Ashley St. Claire. I have no other means of contacting you so I bought PoE2 early access. Please pay your child support. Thank you Elon.” (St. Clair and Musk are in the midst of a nasty court battle over Musk refusing to pay adequate child care and ignoring their child, prompting St. Clair to call him “a petulant man-child.”) Another wrote, “please jerk off mr trump so he dies of a heart attack.” If you watch the stream on YouTube, you can see Musk seeing the comments in real time, even observing that “there’s a lot of retards in the chat.” 

[image or embed]

— Kylie Cheung (@kylietcheung.bsky.social) April 9, 2025 at 10:20 AM

Musk eventually rage-quit and ended the stream. He quickly deleted it from Twitter, too—but don’t worry, it will live forever on YouTube. Perhaps he should switch to a more age-appropriate video game that might be easier for him, like, say, Candy Crush?

Anyway. While it’s abjectly untrue that Medicaid enrollees are overwhelmingly just “playing video games all day,” I, personally, would much rather my taxes offer them health care, than line the pockets of a rage-quitting PoE2 noob. 

 
