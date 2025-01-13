People Are Pissed About the Kardashians’ Response to the LA Wildfires

It’s been a week since multiple wildfires began ravaging Los Angeles. At least 24 people are reportedly dead; some hundreds of thousands have been evacuated and displaced; and innumerable Angelenos have lost everything. As the blazes rage on, the total devastation remains immeasurable and, for many, utterly unimaginable. The only comfort is getting to witness the power of collective action and grassroots organizing at work. In California and elsewhere, scores of Americans are lending a hand however they can—from turning a New York City bar into a donation hub to collecting feminine hygiene and beauty products for teens in Altadena. And the terminally online have clocked in to do the crucial work of shaming billionaires who’ve done very little (if anything) to aid those impacted and instead, everything to point the finger at local leadership. Of course, I’m talking about the Kardashians.
Over the weekend, Khloe Kardashian joined the chorus of celebrities (and likely Rick Caruso voters) who’ve been vocal about their disdain for California Governor Gavin Newsom and L.A. Mayor Karen Bass. On Friday, Khloe reposted a Fox11 interview with Los Angeles Fire Chief Kristin Crowley to her Instagram stories. In the interview, Crowley alleged she asked Bass for more money to repair fire engines and hydrants in L.A. to no avail.
“I stand by YOU Chief Crowley!!!! You spoke the truth and you had tears in your eyes because I can tell you didn’t even want to say that but it was THE TRUTH!!!!” Kardashian captioned the video. “Thank you for being honest. Mayor Bass you are a joke!!!!”
It’s almost like she thinks people forgot that she was exceeding water usage during a deadly drought…
Now, this isn’t the only Kardashian with a choice response to the wildfires. Thus far, Kourtney has offered “a wave of prayer and thoughts and supports,” Kylie has thanked God for firefighters, and Kim has posted about how little the many incarcerated people fighting the fires make as if she couldn’t fix that problem with one single check. Given all of the Kardashian sisters (except for Khloe) maintain a multimillion-dollar business and all they’ve done is send meals to fire stations in the L.A. area (and in Kim’s case, make delayed donations of her overpriced elastic wear only after being criticized), the backlash was bound to be immense.
“It’s interesting how Khloe Elon Musk Kardashian has been very quick to call Mayor Karen Bass ‘A JOKE’ but had no smoke for [Donald] Trump, JD Vance or Elon [Musk] during this past [presidential] election,” one person wrote on Twitter.
“It’s something about the way Khloe Kardashian has been on IG reposting nothing but right-wing MAGA influencers’ content denigrating Mayor Bass in light of these devastating fires that don’t sit right with me,” another pointed out.
“I never once saw her call out former Mayor [Eric] Garcetti similarly…” another user tweeted. Frankly, I could keep linking tweets here but you get it. People are deservedly pissed at the hypocrisy of it all.
Because history shows that celebrities can—at the very least—be bullied into being slightly better people, let the shaming continue!
