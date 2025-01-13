People Are Pissed About the Kardashians’ Response to the LA Wildfires

It’s been a week since multiple wildfires began ravaging Los Angeles. At least 24 people are reportedly dead; some hundreds of thousands have been evacuated and displaced; and innumerable Angelenos have lost everything. As the blazes rage on, the total devastation remains immeasurable and, for many, utterly unimaginable. The only comfort is getting to witness the power of collective action and grassroots organizing at work. In California and elsewhere, scores of Americans are lending a hand however they can—from turning a New York City bar into a donation hub to collecting feminine hygiene and beauty products for teens in Altadena. And the terminally online have clocked in to do the crucial work of shaming billionaires who’ve done very little (if anything) to aid those impacted and instead, everything to point the finger at local leadership. Of course, I’m talking about the Kardashians.

Over the weekend, Khloe Kardashian joined the chorus of celebrities (and likely Rick Caruso voters) who’ve been vocal about their disdain for California Governor Gavin Newsom and L.A. Mayor Karen Bass. On Friday, Khloe reposted a Fox11 interview with Los Angeles Fire Chief Kristin Crowley to her Instagram stories. In the interview, Crowley alleged she asked Bass for more money to repair fire engines and hydrants in L.A. to no avail.

“I stand by YOU Chief Crowley!!!! You spoke the truth and you had tears in your eyes because I can tell you didn’t even want to say that but it was THE TRUTH!!!!” Kardashian captioned the video. “Thank you for being honest. Mayor Bass you are a joke!!!!”