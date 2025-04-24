Pete Hegseth Didn’t Order a ‘Makeup Studio’—Just a Room With a ‘Director’s Chair, Mirror, and Makeup Light’

There’s a lot that the Trump administration doesn’t care about: Women, immigrants, the LGBTQ community, people of color, people who aren’t billionaires, Americans in general; they also don’t care about being called fascists or nazis. But don’t you dare suggest that they wear, think, or even know about makeup.

On Wednesday, CBS reported that Hegseth ordered the room next to the Pentagon briefing room get remade into a makeup studio. This actually wouldn’t be an outrageous request—except for the fact that the Trump administration has shut down programs and cut funding from agencies that were researching things like infertility, HIV, and cancer, among about a thousand other things that affect the health, future, and well-being of the country. It’s obviously a bad look when the Department of Education is getting dismantled due to “government waste,” but the Defense Secretary is getting a vanity stocked with (I’m assuming) Charlotte Tilbury and Nars.