So, What’s Really Happening Between These Two?

Last weekend, two objectively hot people were spotted looking very cozy at Stagecoach. Now, without naming names, that’s hardly a news item. Plenty of objectively hot people hook up at musical festivals all the time. But because these two people just happen to be Sydney Sweeney and Brandon Sklenar, it’ll be headline fodder for at least a month—or, until the end of their forthcoming film’s press cycle.

Less than a month after Sweeney and her ex-fiancé, Jonathan Davino, called off their engagement, Sweeney and her The Housemaid co-star were seen in a video at Stagecoach looking…well, not like co-workers (or, the kind of co-workers that everyone else is talking about). In the video, Sklenar can be seen standing behind Sweeney during Creed‘s set. While there wasn’t any obvious PDA, when a guy who looks like that stands behind a girl who looks like that at a concert (let alone a Creed concert!), chances are, they’ve either already seen each other naked or really want to.

According to a new Us Weekly exclusive, sources claim there was, in fact, a vibe between the two.