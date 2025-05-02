So, What’s Really Happening Between These Two?

According to sources, they're both embracing singledom. Or, in Brandon Sklenar's case, "acting" like it.

By Audra Heinrichs  |  May 2, 2025 | 9:35am
Photo: Getty Images CelebritiesDirt BagDirt Bag
So, What’s Really Happening Between These Two?

Last weekend, two objectively hot people were spotted looking very cozy at Stagecoach. Now, without naming names, that’s hardly a news item. Plenty of objectively hot people hook up at musical festivals all the time. But because these two people just happen to be Sydney Sweeney and Brandon Sklenar, it’ll be headline fodder for at least a month—or, until the end of their forthcoming film’s press cycle.

Less than a month after Sweeney and her ex-fiancé, Jonathan Davino, called off their engagement, Sweeney and her The Housemaid co-star were seen in a video at Stagecoach looking…well, not like co-workers (or, the kind of co-workers that everyone else is talking about). In the video, Sklenar can be seen standing behind Sweeney during Creed‘s set. While there wasn’t any obvious PDA, when a guy who looks like that stands behind a girl who looks like that at a concert (let alone a Creed concert!), chances are, they’ve either already seen each other naked or really want to.

According to a new Us Weekly exclusive, sources claim there was, in fact, a vibe between the two.

“They were in the artists’ compound looking lovey-dovey,” an eyewitness told the magazine. “They did not look like just friends. They were not all over each other, but they were definitely holding hands. When they would go out in the public area, they walked separately away from each other.”

“Brandon was acting single,” another eyewitness added, noting that he attempted to go unnoticed by wearing a hoodie. “He was very attentive toward Sydney. It seemed like he was just there to have fun with her. There is flirtatious chemistry with her and Brandon. People around them noticed.” Obviously! There’s a video to prove it.

To make things a little messier, Sklenar has a girlfriend, so far as anyone knows. As of March, when he was promoting Drop at SXSW, Sklenar was still speaking as if he was in a relationship with personal trainer and nutritionist, Courtney Salviolo. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, for instance, he relayed that they met on Hinge during covid. A tale as old as time! Then again, so is hooking up with a co-worker.

“They are just really good friends, and Sydney is living her best life right now,” another source said, adding that the 27-year-old actress simply has “a flirtatious personality.” A rich and famous 27-year-old with the proportions of a Coke bottle has a “flirtatious personality”? Well, knock me over with a feather!

“Sydney is having a lot of fun in her single era right now,” they tacked on. Hey, after she was caught singing “Someone Like You” in a Key West dive, I say, she should be. That said, this has vintage celebrity scandal written all over it, no? Goody!

  • Sean “Diddy” Combs clearly thinks he’s going to win his case…[Page Six]
  • Kesha was spotted in an airport with a man who may or may not be her boyfriend. We might never know for sure because when she was asked about it, she replied: “We’re not dating. I’m just using him for sex.” [TMZ]
  • Shailene Woodley went Instagram official with her new boyfriend. [Daily Mail]
  • Gillian Anderson very much wants to star in Ryan Coogler‘s X Files. Typing that sentence literally  just gave me goosebumps. [The Hollywood Reporter]
  • Josh Hutcherson Hive rise!!! [Variety]
  • One of Kim Kardashian‘s favorite designers was just accused of sexual assault. [People]
  • Shaina Twain is on Doctor Odyssey??? [Us Weekly]

Like what you just read? You’ve got great taste. Subscribe to Jezebel, and for $5 a month or $50 a year, you’ll get access to a bunch of subscriber benefits, including getting to read the next article (and all the ones after that) ad-free. Plus, you’ll be supporting independent journalism—which, can you even imagine not supporting independent journalism in times like these? Yikes. 

 
Join the discussion...