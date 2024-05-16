Sophie Turner, They Could Never Make Us Hate You

British Vogue unveiled its June cover girl, Sophie Turner, on Wednesday, and the accompanying story includes the actor praising Taylor Swift; getting refreshingly candid about everything from a dormant eating disorder to becoming pregnant unexpectedly; and, for the first time, addressing her divorce from Joe Jonas and its immediate fallout in the press.

“Those were the worst few days of my life,” Turner said of when her split made headlines last year.

Even before reports that Turner and Jonas were publicly separated began circulating, TMZ exclusively reported that the former couple—who share two young daughters—were likely to go their separate ways. Then the gossip site was the first outlet to report that Jonas filed the paperwork, and went on to write that he was caring for their children “pretty much all of the time” even while on tour, and that Turner “likes to party” while he “likes to stay home. Jonas, as Page Six wrote, was in “dad mode.” The evidence? Reports of Ring camera footage that supposedly cast Turner in a bad light, and some very conveniently timed paparazzi photos of Jonas taking their daughters to breakfast.

From there, a suspicious number of stories regarding Turner’s “partying” began to circulate. First came the photos and videos of her in a Birmingham bar—which turned out to be from a wrap party for a new ITV series, Joan, in which she stars. “Sophie Turner partied ‘without a care in the world’ just days before Joe Jonas divorce was announced…” proclaimed the Daily Mail. Page Six and TMZ followed suit, painting Turner as the kind of mom who dares to “down shots” after work.

Turner told British Vogue that she, in fact, wasn’t partying during this period—just working.

“I was on set, I was contracted to be on set for another two weeks, so I couldn’t leave. My kids were in the States and I couldn’t get to them because I had to finish,” she explained. “It hurt because I really do completely torture myself over every move I make as a mother—mum guilt is so real! I just kept having to say to myself, ‘None of this is true.’”

“I mean, it’s unfathomable the amount of people that will just make shit up and put it up based on a picture,” Turner went on, likely referencing a photo from the wrap party that made the rounds in the press. “A picture might tell a thousand words, but it’s not my story. It felt like I was watching a movie of my life that I hadn’t written, hadn’t produced, or starred in. It was shocking. I’m still in shock.”

It seems like now she’s finally in a far better place, and she told the magazine that she and Jonas are on better terms these days.

“I’m unhappy with the way everything played out, especially when it comes to my children,” Turner said. “But I think we’re doing the best we can. I’m confident that we can figure it out. Joe is a great father to our children and that’s all that I can ask for.”

Happy for her! Now if only the press (and her ex) would atone for the fact that Turner was even forced to clarify that she’s a fit mother at all.