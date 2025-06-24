3 Years After ‘Dobbs,’ Abortion Bans Have Not Stopped People From Needing and Getting Abortions

Today marks three years since the Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health decision that overturned Roe v. Wade. The anti-abortion movement and the GOP have made the country more dangerous and more deadly for women, but, somehow, their delusional efforts to get rid of reproductive rights and force every woman in the country to have a million babies did not result in women not getting abortions. Crazy!

Despite 13 states that currently have a near-total abortion ban, there were 1.14 million abortions performed in the U.S. in 2024, the most performed since 2022, which is when #WeCount, a project from the Society of Family Planning, began tracking abortions. While the majority of abortions still took place in person, about 1 in 4 were provided via telehealth. This is largely thanks to shield laws, which have allowed more providers in states like New York to prescribe abortion pills to people in abortion-banned states like Texas.

“There’s more abortion taking place in Mississippi today than there was prior to Dobbs,” Dr. Angel Foster, a co-founder of the Massachusetts Medication Abortion Access Project (Map), told the Guardian. “That really speaks to how little access some folks had to in-clinic abortion care prior to Dobbs and how shield law provision and telemedicine has really stepped into that space.”