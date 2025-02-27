Taylor Lautner, the Ex That You Are

There are some Hollywood couples that make me nostalgic for a time gone by. Lindsey Lohan and Samantha Ronson! Ben Affleck and J.Lo (the first time)! Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams! See a pattern? Unfortunately, none of them made it. But sometimes, as is the case of Taylor Lautner and Selena Gomez, they say something really nice about each other that makes you remember all the good old times when you and your parasocial delusions were a witness to their love.
On Wednesday, Lautner took the time to condemn a rather cruel side-by-side image scrutinizing the appearance of his ex, Gomez, in the last year. Since she—a woman who has been candid about her Lupus diagnosis—walked the red carpet at the SAG Awards on Sunday, critics have speculated on her weight and insinuated she’s using Ozempic…you know, because that’s proven to be so useful to the discourse so far. Gomez hasn’t addressed the body-shaming as I imagine she’s become used to it by now. But that didn’t stop Lautner from putting his two cents in.
“It’s a cruel world full of hate out there,” Lautner wrote on his Instagram stories. “You can never please everyone nor should you have to. In my experience, it doesn’t make the words sting less, it just refocuses you onto what matters.”
“And it sure isn’t the shape, color or appearance of your body,” he added. “Daily reminder to all of us to not forget how beautiful you are inside and out…and to be a little bit nice.” Aw. You know, I’ve always been Team Jacob.
If you don’t recall quite as clearly as I do, Lautner and Gomez briefly dated back in 2009 (ugh) when Lautner was arguably at his career peak thanks to the Twilight adaptations. The former flames have obviously moved on since—with Lautner marrying…Taylor Lautner, and Gomez recently becoming engaged to Benny Blanco. But times like these sure make you wonder what might’ve been had they stayed together.
We’d be spared this insipid single and the image of a bathtub full of congealed cheese that’s for damn sure.
