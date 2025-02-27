Taylor Lautner, the Ex That You Are

There are some Hollywood couples that make me nostalgic for a time gone by. Lindsey Lohan and Samantha Ronson! Ben Affleck and J.Lo (the first time)! Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams! See a pattern? Unfortunately, none of them made it. But sometimes, as is the case of Taylor Lautner and Selena Gomez, they say something really nice about each other that makes you remember all the good old times when you and your parasocial delusions were a witness to their love.

On Wednesday, Lautner took the time to condemn a rather cruel side-by-side image scrutinizing the appearance of his ex, Gomez, in the last year. Since she—a woman who has been candid about her Lupus diagnosis—walked the red carpet at the SAG Awards on Sunday, critics have speculated on her weight and insinuated she’s using Ozempic…you know, because that’s proven to be so useful to the discourse so far. Gomez hasn’t addressed the body-shaming as I imagine she’s become used to it by now. But that didn’t stop Lautner from putting his two cents in.