Taylor Swift Asked Lucy Dacus for Consent to Name Drop Her on Matty Healy Diss Track

On Thursday, People.com published an exclusive interview with Lucy Dacus about her new album, Forever Is a Feeling; her “new pal” Chappell Roan; and whether or not the “Lucy” mentioned in Taylor Swift‘s 2024 album The Tortured Poets Department is her.

“I think it’s fair game to say ‘yes,”‘ Dacus said of the name drop. “She actually texted me and asked for my approval.” I’m very notably not a Swiftie, but I am a big fan of consent, so this is a heartening news item regardless!

Dacus is mentioned on the titular track, which contains a number of Swiftian, thinly veiled allusions to 1975 frontman Matty Healy, with whom Swift had a brief romance in 2014 and again in 2023. Given Dacus and Healy were friends (at one time, anyway), the mention makes sense. For reference, here are the lyrics in question: