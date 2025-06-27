Nothing to See Here! Just 2 Newly-Single People Being Normal

After weeks of speculation, it’s now a basic fact that Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom have broken up.

After the 11-minute astronaut‘s flop album, flop tour, and flop space mission, the actor reportedly just couldn’t take it anymore. While that earns Bloom some brownie points in my book, he already lost them all by attending the nuptials of Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez this week in Venice, Italy.

On Thursday, Bloom arrived in The Floating City and was swiftly spotted socializing with Kim Kardashian whilst wearing a tank top. How very divorced-guy energy. Later that night, he was photographed wrapping an arm around a mystery woman, leaving a pre-wedding party in a water taxi. Before I continue, I’ll just quickly note here that a “freak thunderstorm” prematurely shut down the shindig and sent guests—from Sydney Sweeney to Tom Brady to Kendall and Kylie Jenner—home early. Those No Space For Bezos protestors are good, no?

Meanwhile, Perry is on her Lifetimes tour in Australia. The same day Bloom landed in Venice, she just so happened to post a series of photos on Instagram that show her playing cards, dancing on the beach, and smiling maniacally beside a quokka. She was also sure to include a photo of her and Bloom’s four-year-old daughter, who appears to be with her…on tour…as Bloom parties at a wedding. Well, no one has ever confused Perry with being a subtle person.

Up next on the Bezos wedding docket: a ceremony and reception on Friday, and an after-party on Saturday that will convene Leonardo DiCaprio, Ivanka Trump, Mick Jagger, Oprah Winfrey, and all of the world’s worst elites. Calling it now: Bloom is meeting his next girlfriend at one of these events.

As always, I will be hate-watching this space.

Happy Lorde album release day to all who celebrate! I personally am rejoicing over an end to hearing about her MDMA journey. [The Hollywood Reporter]

album release day to all who celebrate! I personally am rejoicing over an end to hearing about her MDMA journey. [The Hollywood Reporter] Brad Pitt ‘s Los Angeles home was left “a real mess” by burglars…[Daily Mail]

‘s Los Angeles home was left “a real mess” by burglars…[Daily Mail] It was really only a matter of time before Joe Giudice asked Donald Trump for a presidential pardon. [Page Six]

asked for a presidential pardon. [Page Six] David Beckham will recover from his mystery illness, but will his relationship with his eldest son be mended any time soon??? [People]

will recover from his mystery illness, but will his relationship with his eldest son be mended any time soon??? [People] In “Men Ain’t Shit” news: Suzanne Somers ‘ widow is now dating her former co-star less than two years after her death. [Us Weekly]

‘ widow is now dating her former co-star less than two years after her death. [Us Weekly] Prosecution in the Sean “Diddy” Combs trial took five hours to deliver closing arguments. [Variety]

trial took five hours to deliver closing arguments. [Variety] Jessie J is cancer-free! [TMZ]

is cancer-free! [TMZ] Brenda Song had to fight Disney to take a supporting role (a generous term) in The Social Network. [Just Jared]

Like what you just read? You’ve got great taste. Subscribe to Jezebel, and for $5 a month or $50 a year, you’ll get access to a bunch of subscriber benefits, including getting to read the next article (and all the ones after that) ad-free. Plus, you’ll be supporting independent journalism—which, can you even imagine not supporting independent journalism in times like these? Yikes.