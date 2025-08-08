On This Week’s Episode of ‘Worst Person You Could Think of Started a Podcast’

August 8, 2025
Katie Miller, wife of Trump’s senior adviser (and anti-immigration ghoul) Stephen Miller and former communications staffer to former First Buddy Elon Musk, has launched a podcast for conservative women and mothers like herself because, as she puts it, “There’s no space for conservative women to gather online.” Really? Has she heard of my hometown’s Facebook group? Or TJMaxx.com?

In a “blink twice if you’re OK” introduction video, Miller sits awkwardly in a studio that I can only describe as millennial drab and recites blankly from a downloaded microchip in her brain: “A little bit about me: I’ve been a communications director to senators, to a vice president, I’ve worked in high levels of the U.S. government, and most recently, I’m concluding my time working full time for Elon Musk.” As if that résumé isn’t dystopian enough for you, Miller explains why now felt like the perfect time to get into podcasting.

“For years, I would watch from the sidelines as people I know, people I respect, have hosted TV shows, radio shows, podcasts, you name it. And I thought, hey, I could do that, too,” she said. “And why? Because for years I’ve seen that there isn’t a place for conservative women to gather online.” Sure. Unfortunately, the podcast ecosystem makes it all too easy for anyone with two brain cells and a functioning microphone to sit on a Wayfair couch and discuss what they ate for breakfast.

Miller also previously worked for the man single-handedly responsible for turning online spaces into a chaotic, poorly moderated hellscape where few can survive longer than two minutes. So……Musk already made her a safe space. It’s called Twitter and it’s full of bots, propaganda, and wannabe Charlie Kirks.

Still, Miller insists the podcast aims “to create a space for real, honest conversations across the political spectrum and across the world, to get lifestyle information, news, laugh with our friends, and gossip about what’s going on in the world, from our perspective.” She continues: “This is life—about women, for women, with men too, talking about what matters to women. And that isn’t just what everyone considers a woman’s issue. Because what’s a women’s issue? I have yet to find out.”

Naturally, when tackling big questions like “What is a women’s issue?” Miller chose her first guest to be (drum roll)…celebrated feminist JD Vance! Hardly the first name that comes to mind when you hear “women’s issues,” or “across the political spectrum,” or “lifestyle.”

We all know Vance’s main duty as veep is to appear on podcasts, but this seems like a new low. And a new low for Katie, too. I know she’s probably been bored since the DOGE breakup, but this is peak unemployed behavior.

We don’t need any more “spaces” on the internet. We’re good on spaces, especially not ones designed to rebrand conservative programming as mom-core, wrap disinformation in ring lights, and peddle harmful narratives about marginalized communities between BetterHelp ads. We’re good.

