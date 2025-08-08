On This Week’s Episode of ‘Worst Person You Could Think of Started a Podcast’

Katie Miller, wife of Trump’s senior adviser (and anti-immigration ghoul) Stephen Miller and former communications staffer to former First Buddy Elon Musk, has launched a podcast for conservative women and mothers like herself because, as she puts it, “There’s no space for conservative women to gather online.” Really? Has she heard of my hometown’s Facebook group? Or TJMaxx.com?

In a “blink twice if you’re OK” introduction video, Miller sits awkwardly in a studio that I can only describe as millennial drab and recites blankly from a downloaded microchip in her brain: “A little bit about me: I’ve been a communications director to senators, to a vice president, I’ve worked in high levels of the U.S. government, and most recently, I’m concluding my time working full time for Elon Musk.” As if that résumé isn’t dystopian enough for you, Miller explains why now felt like the perfect time to get into podcasting.

“For years, I would watch from the sidelines as people I know, people I respect, have hosted TV shows, radio shows, podcasts, you name it. And I thought, hey, I could do that, too,” she said. “And why? Because for years I’ve seen that there isn’t a place for conservative women to gather online.” Sure. Unfortunately, the podcast ecosystem makes it all too easy for anyone with two brain cells and a functioning microphone to sit on a Wayfair couch and discuss what they ate for breakfast.