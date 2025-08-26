Trump-Appointed Judge Decimates Health Care Access for Thousands in Maine

A federal judge in Maine on Monday decided to eliminate health care access for thousands of Mainers, calling Congress’s Big Beautiful bill a “cold calculus,” but reasoning that the people voted for Trump and Republicans and Roe v. Wade was overturned three years ago, so really, what other ruling could he have made?

Judge Lance E. Walker, who was appointed to the Federal District Court in Maine by President Donald Trump in 2018, ruled that Congress can defund Maine Family Planning, the state’s largest reproductive health care provider, because the organization offers abortion services. As a result, thousands of low-income Mainers just lost their only source of medical care, including access to birth control, cancer screenings, and STI testing.

In July, Maine Family Planning sued the Trump administration over the Defund Provision of the Big, Beautiful (piece-of-absolute-shit) Bill, which states that any nonprofit offering abortion services and receiving $800,000 or more in revenue from Medicaid payments in 2023 is now barred from receiving those reimbursements. The provision doesn’t explicitly name any organization, but most abortion providers aren’t even close to hitting that $800,000 threshold, except for Planned Parenthood. And Maine Family Planning.

After the bill passed on July 4, Planned Parenthood immediately sued the administration for violating their First Amendment rights, claiming the provision’s wording was a backdoor way to punish them for their abortion advocacy, thereby violating their freedom of speech. They filed their suit in Massachusetts, and an Obama-appointed judge ruled in Planned Parenthood’s favor on July 28, writing that the provision was “likely unconstitutional.”