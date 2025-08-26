Trump-Appointed Judge Decimates Health Care Access for Thousands in Maine

The federal judge ruled that Congress's Big, Beautiful Bill can defund Maine Family Planning for offering abortion services because this is what the people voted for. 

By Lauren Tousignant  |  August 26, 2025 | 1:40pm
A federal judge in Maine on Monday decided to eliminate health care access for thousands of Mainers, calling Congress’s Big Beautiful bill a “cold calculus,” but reasoning that the people voted for Trump and Republicans and Roe v. Wade was overturned three years ago, so really, what other ruling could he have made?

Judge Lance E. Walker, who was appointed to the Federal District Court in Maine by President Donald Trump in 2018, ruled that Congress can defund Maine Family Planning, the state’s largest reproductive health care provider, because the organization offers abortion services. As a result, thousands of low-income Mainers just lost their only source of medical care, including access to birth control, cancer screenings, and STI testing.

In July, Maine Family Planning sued the Trump administration over the Defund Provision of the Big, Beautiful (piece-of-absolute-shit) Bill, which states that any nonprofit offering abortion services and receiving $800,000 or more in revenue from Medicaid payments in 2023 is now barred from receiving those reimbursements. The provision doesn’t explicitly name any organization, but most abortion providers aren’t even close to hitting that $800,000 threshold, except for Planned Parenthood. And Maine Family Planning.

After the bill passed on July 4, Planned Parenthood immediately sued the administration for violating their First Amendment rights, claiming the provision’s wording was a backdoor way to punish them for their abortion advocacy, thereby violating their freedom of speech. They filed their suit in Massachusetts, and an Obama-appointed judge ruled in Planned Parenthood’s favor on July 28, writing that the provision was “likely unconstitutional.”

However, the organization’s lawsuit said the provision violated the Fifth Amendment and asked the court for a temporary injunction, arguing that the provision would cause their network and patients irreparable harm.

But Walker said they failed to prove that, while also noting that Roe is dead, and they could have stopped offering abortions after the Supreme Court decision, but they didn’t, so they don’t really have a constitutional leg to stand on. “Over the years, political winds have shifted and [Maine Family Planning] can only be understood as voluntarily standing its ground … despite the dramatically increased likelihood of defunding after Dobbs,” he wrote in his 19-page ruling. “Fair enough, but while its adherents may celebrate the firmness of its convictions, those convictions are not equal to the task of enjoining congressional will in this arena.”

Walker also includes Justice Antonin Scalia’s part-judgement/part-dissent from the Supreme Court’s 1992 ruling in Planned Parenthood v. Casey, which reaffirmed Roe v. Wade and upheld the right to abortion: “The permissibility of abortion, and the limitations upon it, are to be resolved like most important questions in our democracy: by citizens trying to persuade one another and then voting,” Scalia wrote.

“That is precisely the type of democratic exercise that produced the BBB,” Walker writes, referencing Scalia’s passage. “It would be a special kind of judicial hubris to declare that the public interest has been undermined by the public.” Sounds to me like a special kind of judicial malpractice to deny healthcare to thousands because some of them voted for Trump. It’s almost like Walker just made the entire U.S. electorate into a death panel—the GOP’s favorite Obamacare boogeyman—for the poorest people in Maine. But anyways.

Maine Family Planning operates 18 clinics across the state, and serves around 8,000 patients a year, including both primary and reproductive health care. The organization already stopped accepting new patients after the bill passed; they’ll now be forced to close clinics and eliminate crucial services.

It’s worth repeating that the Hyde Amendment already bars federal funding from being used for abortion services, but Walker wrote that Congress has the power of the purse—so it can restrict and defund as it wants.

“The Trump Administration and Congress would rather topple a statewide health safety network than let low-income patients receive a cancer screening at a clinic that also offers abortions,” Nancy Northup, the President and CEO at the Center for Reproductive Rights, said in a statement. “This ruling takes a sledgehammer to an already overstretched health care network, and Mainers statewide will feel the effects of defunding Maine Family Planning, regardless of their insurance status.”

The organization will likely appeal the decision, which will then go to the First Circuit Court of Appeals. As journalist and co-founder of Autonomy News, Garnet Henderson, pointed out, the First Circuit upheld Planned Parenthood’s injunction, so Maine Family Planning could still secure a win. Screw Walker and stay tuned.

 
