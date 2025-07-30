Another Win for ‘Big Abortion’ Leaves Republicans Reeling

When Barack Obama nominated Indira Talwani to serve as a U.S. district court judge in 2013, he said that she–and her co-inductee–would “[demonstrate] the talent, expertise, and fair-mindedness Americans expect and deserve from their judicial system.” As the then-president said: “I am grateful for their willingness to serve, and confident that they will apply the law with the utmost impartiality and integrity.” Well, it’s rare for me to say–but thanks, Obama.

In a rare stroke of good news, on Monday, Judge Talwani officially blocked the Trump administration from cutting funds to the Planned Parenthood Federation and its affiliates, saying it’s “likely unconstitutional.” In her court order, Talwani declared, “patients are likely to suffer adverse health consequences where care is disrupted or unavailable…Moreover, decreased access to contraceptives and the corresponding increase in the number of unintended pregnancies caused by excluding Planned Parenthood members from Medicaid will likely result in an increased number of abortions.”

Monday’s ruling came as an extension of a 14-day injunction the judge filed earlier this month, a short-term cork on the One Big Beautiful Bill’s Defund Provision (seriously reaching peak ad nauseam with this thing). The GOP legislation, while not naming PP directly, targeted “any nonprofit that offers abortion services” and that receives more than $800,000 from Medicaid payments–effectively banning the organization from receiving federal funding, and provoking a lawsuit from Planned Parenthood and its affiliates in Massachusetts and Utah. As such, Talwani found the bill’s Defund Provision retaliated against PP for advocating for abortion access–thus violating the First Amendment’s free-speech clause.