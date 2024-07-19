Trump Blew a Kiss at Hulk Hogan But Snubbed Tiffany at the RNC

Barf Bag: Trump swerved his least favorite daughter and she kissed the air behind his head.

By Susan Rinkunas  |  July 19, 2024 | 4:56pm
Photos: Getty Images Politics
Trump Blew a Kiss at Hulk Hogan But Snubbed Tiffany at the RNC

Welcome back to Barf Bag. 

The Republican National Convention finally concluded on Thursday night after a horrible week of gaslighting, outright lying, embarrassing ass-kissing, pathetic accessorizing, and horrifying gun worship. Newly announced Trump running mate J.D. Vance got rabid cheers after saying his Mawmaw’s 19 loaded guns epitomized the “American spirit,” a moment that will haunt my nightmares.

Last night, the now-official GOP presidential nominee Donald Trump gave what my esteemed colleague Kylie Cheung described as a “92-minute, drunk-uncle-at-Thanksgiving rant of an acceptance speech.” Despite constantly bragging about overturning Roe v. Wade on the campaign trail and his RNC remarks being movie-length, Trump didn’t mention abortion once because he knows it’s a huge political liability come November.

But I’m not here to talk about that (you can read more from Kylie). Nay, I am informing you that Trump didn’t let his own child give him a kiss on the cheek. When his least favorite daughter, Tiffany Trump, walked into the family seating area last night she looked like she was leaning in to give him a one-armed hug and a kiss on his left cheek. Trump swerved her, and she kissed the air behind his head. (This all comically took place as a band played “Soul Man” by Same & Dave.) Perhaps he’d read that Tiffany’s mom, his second wife, Marla Maples, was openly angling for VP and wanted to send a message?

Watch for yourself:

Just minutes later, he blew a kiss to retired wrestler and somehow RNC speaker Hulk Hogan after Hogan did his signature shirt-ripping move to reveal a red Trump-Vance shirt. It’s in video form starting at 47 seconds here, and ABC News even made a gif of the moment. The clip is a work of art I like to call “A Tale of Two Air Smooches.”

During his speech, Trump also kissed the uniform of retired firefighter Corey Comperatore, the man who died after the shooting at his Pennsylvania rally on Saturday. Earlier this year, he also kissed notoriously racist sheriff Joe Arpaio at an Arizona campaign event. Trump said afterward: “I don’t kiss men, but I kissed him.”

I’m not saying Tiffany’s a good person, but she deserves better than this!

  • Trump told Robert F. Kennedy Jr. in a phone call that he’s skeptical of childhood vaccines, but a video of the call has since been deleted. Trump is seeking RFK’s endorsement. [CNN]
  • RNC attendees booed Sen. Mitch McConnell as he spoke on behalf of Kentucky’s delegates to nominate Trump during the roll call vote. [Axios]
  • Donald Trump Jr. proved he’s just as disgusting as his father by saying to his daughter Kai, “What do you think? Getting makeup, make me look sexy like you?” [TikTok]
  • Former Trump advisor Peter Navarro was released from federal prison on Wednesday and immediately went to the convention to give a televised speech. [CNN]
  • After a Florida judge dismissed Trump’s classified documents case on the grounds that special counsels are unconstitutional, Hunter Biden‘s lawyers asked a court to dismiss a special counsel investigation into him that led to a gun charge conviction. King shit, frankly. [NBC News]
  • The batshit crazy North Carolina GOP candidate for Governor Mark Robinson deleted his anti-abortion platform???? from his website. [NBC News]
  • New Jersey Sen. Bob Menendez (D) denied reports that he would resign after a jury found him guilty on federal bribery charges. Buddy, we all saw the gold bars, just quit. [CBS News]

This has been your weekly Barf Bag, thanks for reading! 

 
Join the discussion...