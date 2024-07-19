Trump Blew a Kiss at Hulk Hogan But Snubbed Tiffany at the RNC

Welcome back to Barf Bag.

The Republican National Convention finally concluded on Thursday night after a horrible week of gaslighting, outright lying, embarrassing ass-kissing, pathetic accessorizing, and horrifying gun worship. Newly announced Trump running mate J.D. Vance got rabid cheers after saying his Mawmaw’s 19 loaded guns epitomized the “American spirit,” a moment that will haunt my nightmares.

Last night, the now-official GOP presidential nominee Donald Trump gave what my esteemed colleague Kylie Cheung described as a “92-minute, drunk-uncle-at-Thanksgiving rant of an acceptance speech.” Despite constantly bragging about overturning Roe v. Wade on the campaign trail and his RNC remarks being movie-length, Trump didn’t mention abortion once because he knows it’s a huge political liability come November.

But I’m not here to talk about that (you can read more from Kylie). Nay, I am informing you that Trump didn’t let his own child give him a kiss on the cheek. When his least favorite daughter, Tiffany Trump, walked into the family seating area last night she looked like she was leaning in to give him a one-armed hug and a kiss on his left cheek. Trump swerved her, and she kissed the air behind his head. (This all comically took place as a band played “Soul Man” by Same & Dave.) Perhaps he’d read that Tiffany’s mom, his second wife, Marla Maples, was openly angling for VP and wanted to send a message?