During His 1st Month in Office, Trump Went Golfing 10 Times 

In 2016, then-citizen Donald Trump got very mad about how much then-President Barack Obama went golfing, claiming that he played more “than many members on the PGA Tour.” Obama played 300 rounds in eight years, which works out to about 3 rounds a month.

During Trump’s first term, The Washington Post‘s Philip Bump estimated that he played about 260 rounds, nearly matching Obama’s numbers in half the time. And he typically played at his own clubs, which means his private businesses made money off rooms required for the Secret Service, plus Trump’s travel and security cost a fortune.

Surely, someone who professes to be very concerned about government waste would change his own habits. Nope! He got worse.