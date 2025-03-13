UN Report Accuses Israel of Sexual, Reproductive Violence and ‘Genocidal Acts’ in Gaza

On Wednesday, the United Nations Independent International Commission of Inquiry on the Occupied Palestinian Territory published a harrowing, 49-page report on “genocidal acts” committed by Israeli forces and settlers against Palestinians, subjecting them to widespread sexual abuse, and targeting their ability to safely give birth or give birth at all. “Gender-based violence—which has risen in frequency and severity—is being perpetrated across the Occupied Palestinian Territory as a strategy of war for Israel to dominate and destroy the Palestinian people,” the Commission’s press release presenting the report states. “Forms of sexual and gender-based violence including rape” are “committed either under explicit orders or with implicit encouragement by Israel’s top civilian and military leadership.”

Further, the release asserts that Israeli forces have “systematically destroyed sexual and reproductive healthcare facilities across Gaza,” and “deliberately” imposed “measures intended to prevent births.” Taken together, the report concludes that Israel is guilty of “the crime against humanity of extermination.”

The report extensively details the atrocities that pregnant and postpartum Palestinians have faced during the war and under Israel’s siege on Gaza. The Commission found that “direct attacks” on facilities offering sexual and reproductive care have severely impacted 540,000 women and girls of reproductive age across Gaza. As of January, just seven out of 18 partially functional hospitals in Gaza offered emergency obstetric care, the report says. Due to a lack of anesthetic, antibiotics, or basic cleaning supplies, infections are rampant, and maternal and infant mortality have soared.

As humanitarian agencies have previously told Jezebel, C-sections in Gaza hospitals are sometimes performed without anesthetic and adequate medical supplies, resulting in infections and death. Those who are able to give birth in overrun hospitals are almost immediately discharged. Many women give birth in tents. The Commission spoke to Palestinians who prepared for their births by watching online videos because they knew they wouldn’t be able to receive care. In some cases, pregnant or postpartum women are killed by Israeli forces: “One of my patients had just given birth to twins when her apartment was attacked” in August, a lactation consultant in Gaza told the Commission. “The attack happened while the father was at a local government office to register the birth. The woman and her newborns were killed instantly in the attack,” he said, and “there was no militant in sight.”

“Entire families in Gaza have been killed together in their homes in unprecedented numbers,” the report states, further referencing previous UN reporting that “95% of women were killed together with at least one child.”