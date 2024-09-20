Alan Cumming Has Collaborated With Tonka Again

If you’re one of the millions that tuned into Chimp Crazy, the four-part MAX docuseries from Eric Goode (the same filmmaker behind Tiger King), which–much like its predecessor–exposed the special breed of Americans who own and exploit exotic animals, I have some news that might just make you beat your chest with glee.

Tonka, the 32-year-old chimpanzee of cinema fame and one of Goode’s subjects, has once again collaborated with the most visible face of his search after he “went missing” in 2022: none other than his former co-star, Alan Cumming.

Before we continue, here’s some useful context: The chimp and the Scottish actor and host formed a decades-spanning bond after starring in the 1997 family comedy, Buddy. Some time after the film’s release, Tonka ended up at a facility in Missouri, then under the primary care of another Goode subject, Tonia Haddix. Goode’s cameras would later catch the woman lying under oath about the chimp when PETA began questioning his whereabouts. Meanwhile, Cumming offered a $20,000 reward to whoever found Tonka and spoke about their connection regularly.

“During the months we filmed together, baby Tonka and I became good friends, playing and grooming each other and just generally larking about,” Cumming said at the time.“It’s horrible to think he might be in a cage in a dark basement somewhere or have met some other fate, so I’m appealing to whoever knows what has become of him to please come forward and claim the reward.” Fortunately, Tonka was discovered (with Goode’s help) and now resides at a privately funded chimpanzee sanctuary in Florida.

Now, as Page Six reports, the buddies have collaborated on an abstract painting together. Apparently, the piece pays homage to Cumming’s homeland and is being auctioned by Charitybuzz.

“I painted and signed the bright yellow basecoat, and Tonka used a vivid red to add brushstrokes, an homage to the Scottish Lion Rampant,” Cumming told the tabloid.“We chose a non-toxic brand as Tonka loves tasting paint as part of the process.” As one does!

Since the listing went live on Tuesday, the bidding is already over $2,000. The proceeds for the painting will go to Save the Chimps sanctuary. The winning bidder will also receive a VIP tour of Tonka’s living quarters. I don’t know how I feel about that last detail after everything I learned from most human interaction with primates in Chimp Crazy but OK!

While I’m happy for Cumming, I do slightly fear for Tonka. After all, what is Charitybuzz doing to prevent Haddix from purchasing this experience with her new Cameo money???