Anna Kendrick Comes Out As a ‘Childless Cat Lady’

This week, Anna Kendrick has been making the media rounds to promote her directorial debut, Woman of the Hour: a true crime thriller based on real-life serial killer Rodney Alcala and his appearance on a 1978 episode of The Dating Game.

As any woman over the age of 25 in Hollywood promoting a project typically is, Kendrick—who also stars in the film—was asked about the possibility of motherhood during one recent interview.

“I was thinking recently about a phrase I’ve heard men say about their desire to have children in the future, and it occurred to me: I don’t think I’ve ever heard a woman say that,” Kendrick mused to Flow Space. “And the thing they’ll say is, ‘Yeah, maybe one day—a couple of kids running around.’”

“I don’t think I’ve ever heard a woman say that!” she repeated for emphasis. She’s not wrong. Frankly, it’s kind of impossible to be wistful about multiple children underfoot when you live in a country that’s proven hostile to bodily autonomy and reproductive rights. But hey, why deny men their fantasies, right?

Kendrick told the publication that the phrase has started to “rub her the wrong way” and went on to explain that it “paints a certain visual” of a man returning home after a workday, making himself a cocktail, and moseying out into the backyard to discover his wife and children doing what? “Running around.”

“It’s like when I hear husbands say they want to ‘help out’ with the kids. And it’s two working parents!” she said. “And I always want to kind of say something, and then I’m just like, ‘Well, I’m the childless cat lady. I’m not gonna say shit.'” As a fellow childless cat lady: relatable!

Whether or not Kendricks feels empowered to say shit in her personal life, shoutout to her for doing so while on the clock!