Can you believe we once thought Kenny Rodriguez was one of the most sensitive men of Love Island Season 6?

By Ria Gupta  |  July 31, 2025 | 1:18pm
Another Diabolical Reminder to Never Trust a Man

There are no words that can even begin to unpack the literal bomb that just detonated over Love Island USA Season 6 contestants JaNa Craig and Kenny Rodriguez’s breakup. Rodriguez is the man who literally cried—hand clutched over his chest, chanting “I want you, I need you”—when JaNa ended things with him after Casa Amor. But it’s been a year since the Season 6 finale (and a year into their relationship), and we just learned he did it all for the money. To make matters worse, Rodriguez has apparently been using racial slurs in group chats with his friends, all while JaNa was actively discussing marriage. The rest of the Love Island stars have already begun rallying, but my question is: Can I join?

The most diabolical detail about this situation is that his “love story” with JaNa was one of the most popular post-Casa Amor storylines of Season 6. Midway through the season, JaNa had been left by multiple partners and was considering leaving the villa so she wouldn’t be embarrassed again (I used to thank my lucky stars that he helped her stay). When Kenny “accidentally” brought a girl back to the villa, we believed he was confused and didn’t understand how the show worked. It took a lot of groveling on Kenny’s part to win JaNa back, as well as constant reassurance that she was the one he wanted (again, diabolical). He was even praised for being one of the season’s most sensitive men. (Woof.) JaNa trusted him. We all trusted him!

On Sunday, rumors of the breakup took the internet by storm as both removed each other’s names from their bios and hit unfollow. Just one day before, the couple had posted multiple stories of them attending David Dobrik’s party. A now-debunked tweet claimed that the two erupted into a fight after JaNa was confronted by Kenny’s other girl, but with every member of the Love Island cast unfollowing him, theories took a turn for the sinister. JaNa cleared up the confusion Tuesday with a statement on her Instagram story:

“Please know that I have seen all the breakup theories and none have matched up to how terrible, disgusting, and disappointing it truly is,” JaNa said. “Discovering that someone you loved isn’t who you thought they were and that the relationship you thought you were building hasn’t been genuine since day one has been truly devastating. Thank you for respecting my privacy and please know as a child of God, I will always be okay.” Since Day 1?!? Bless your heart, JaNa. I’d be conspiring with the Devil.

If you’re a non-Love Island watcher, my apologies, but here’s some context: couples on Love Island have the chance to win up to $100,000 if they’re voted America’s favorite couple by the end of the season. On all versions of Love Island, there have been scammers, both successful and unsuccessful, who are solely in it to win the money. Although most have the courtesy to let their partner know their motive, or amicably end things once the season ends. Kenny, however, let his relationship with JaNa continue for a year and even moved to the apartment right next to hers—if only he’d been this committed to actually being in a relationship.

Kenny tried (and failed) to save face with his own Instagram statement, but was quickly shut down with a quick rebuttal from JaNa and other Season 6 cast members.

“Your pathetic excuse for a story is laughable,” Liv Walker wrote on her Instagram story. “I can’t even put into words how good of a person naynay is and how hard it is to watch her go through something like this. I hope this gives you the clout you always wanted you fucking loser.” Liv also sent Kenny’s apology to ChatGPT, asking if the chatbot had written it. The chatbot responded, “Yes.”

Leah Kateb, another Season 6 and one of JaNa’s best friends, also posted a response to his apology: “Put a sock in it ChatGPT headass. Tell the truth for once! Racist, clout/money hungry and a scammer since DAY 1!!!!” If there’s one thing anybody should’ve learned from last season, it’s that PPG—the viral friendship trio consisting of JaNa, Leah, and season winner Serena Page—rides for each other. That man is bones.

Charmane, JaNa’s best friend outside of the show, also posted on Instagram, advising women in relationships to start checking their men’s phones. “Search keywords like ‘I don’t like black women, I thought I would get more money from this, I’m faking this relationship, going on the show would be for clout, I can’t wait to be done w this so I can fuckk hella bitches,” she wrote. “You’ll thank me later. P.S.- NEVER spare a man… Dog them out babygirl <3.” My jaw is on the floor.

To echo Leah, Kenny really did his big one.

