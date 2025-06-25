At Least 1 Thing Ends in the ‘It Ends With Us’ Lawsuits

After a judge threw out Justin Baldoni’s $400 million defamation lawsuit against Blake Lively, his lawyers opted not to refile. Lively’s reps called the decision “a total victory after all.”

I fear we’re still far from any actual ending, but at least one (major) detail has lived up to the title that sparked this legal hell in the first place.

A couple of weeks ago, Judge Lewis J. Liman threw out Justin Baldoni’s $400 million defamation lawsuit against his former It Ends With Us co-star, Blake Lively, and her husband, Ryan Reynolds. Specifically, Judge Liman said Baldoni can’t sue Lively for defamation over the claims she made in her lawsuit, and his accusations that she hijacked creative control of the film don’t count as extortion in California. But, he said Baldoni could remove those complaints and refile. Baldoni’s attorney, Bryan Freedman, told Variety at the time that they absolutely were going to.

But they’ve changed their minds.

Baldoni’s legal team had until June 23 to amend his claims for tortious interference with contract and breach of implied covenant. But they’ve chosen not to refile, with Freedman saying, instead, they’ll “be pursuing additional legal options that are available to us.”

“The Court’s decision on the motion to dismiss has no effect whatsoever on the truth that there was no harassment nor any smear campaign, and it does not in any way affect our vigorous defense against Ms. Lively’s claims,” Freedman told People.

Lively’s reps called the move “a total victory after all.”

“The Court dismissed the frivolous $400 million Baldoni-Wayfarer lawsuit in its entirety. In the days that followed, Baldoni’s lawyer said the judge’s decision to dismiss their case was not a big deal as they promised to amend and refile it,” they said in a statement. “As per usual, that was not true.”

Discovery remains ongoing, and the trial is still set for March 2026.

