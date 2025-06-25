At Least 1 Thing Ends in the ‘It Ends With Us’ Lawsuits

I fear we’re still far from any actual ending, but at least one (major) detail has lived up to the title that sparked this legal hell in the first place.

A couple of weeks ago, Judge Lewis J. Liman threw out Justin Baldoni’s $400 million defamation lawsuit against his former It Ends With Us co-star, Blake Lively, and her husband, Ryan Reynolds. Specifically, Judge Liman said Baldoni can’t sue Lively for defamation over the claims she made in her lawsuit, and his accusations that she hijacked creative control of the film don’t count as extortion in California. But, he said Baldoni could remove those complaints and refile. Baldoni’s attorney, Bryan Freedman, told Variety at the time that they absolutely were going to.

But they’ve changed their minds.