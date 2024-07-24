Karlie Kloss Kind of Said Something About Taylor Swift

I’m of two minds when it comes to Taylor Swift and Karlie Kloss. The first mind is that they became fast best friends in their early 20s and, like many fast best friendships in your early 20s, they had a falling out. It’s happened to everyone, it happened to me!, and that’s all she wrote. The second mind is that this is my Roman Empire. At least a couple times a month, my brain is consumed with a flurry of thoughts over what happened and why and how and was it Scooter Braun, was it a lover’s quarrel, did Karlie truly just…invite people to Taylor’s house without her there (this is one popular, admittedly half-baked, theory)??? My logical brain knows it was most likely something to do with Scooter, but my brain that’s been raised on Taylor Swift lyrics hopes it’s a twisted, Shakespearian tale of love and loss and deception and betrayal.

With that said, Kloss recently gave an interview to Yahoo Life to promote her new partnership with some vitamin health company and gave some rare comments about Swift. By rare, I mean she gave the blandest, most media-trained answers to two questions about Taylor’s music. But I’m pretty sure this is the first time Kloss has said anything about Taylor since 2018, so I’ll take what I can get! The writer has massive balls for bringing up Taylor—though I suspect Karlie knows that anything she says about Taylor will get attention, which means her new brand partnership will get attention, and blah, blah, blah.

First, Yahoo Life pointed out that she went to The Eras Tour (where she sat…general admission) and asked if she had a favorite song from The Tortured Poets Department. Kloss responded with, “I’d say the whole album. I mean, her music is classic.” I’d say Kloss hasn’t heard a single song from TTPD.

Then, they asked if she had a favorite Taylor Swift song, pointing out that in 2013, she tweeted it was “Love Story.” Kloss responded with, “She’s got so many hits. I definitely love ‘Shake It Off.'”

And that was it! Taylor’s music is “classic” and Karlie’s (probably) never listened to TTPD—or any other Taylor album after 1989 if her favorite song is still “Shake It Off.”

However, the most curious part of the interview was when Karlie said she was “very sad to miss Beyoncé” last summer because she had a baby. But, she gave birth to her second child on July 11, she attended The Eras Tour in Los Angeles on August 9, and Beyoncé toured the U.S. for all of August and September, performing in Miami (where Kloss seems to live full-time) on August 18. Something doesn’t add up!

Anyway, a lot for me to continue Roman-Empiring about.