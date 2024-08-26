It’s been almost a week since Jennifer Lopez officially filed for divorce from Ben Affleck, and you could have given me 100,000 guesses of which Hollywood-adjacent person Affleck would be spotted with first, and I would have guessed the ghost of Bette Davis before the 36-year-old he was recently hanging out with at the Polo Lounge at the Beverly Hills Hotel.

Affleck’s been spotted around Los Angeles with RFK Jr.‘s daughter, Kick Kennedy, according to Page Six. Kick, whose full name is Kathleen Alexandra, is one of RFK’s two kids from his first marriage to Emily Black. Kick is named after her great-aunt, President John F. Kennedy‘s older sister, Kathleen Agnes Cavendish, who died in France in a plane crash at age 28.

Page Six doesn’t have too many details besides the handful of sightings, but since Kick’s an actress, the Daily Beast suggested that the two could be discussing potential movie roles. Specifically, Kick’s IMDB bio says she’s an “actor, writer, philanthropist, and activist,” and her past roles include “Customer #2” on her stepmom’s Cheryl Hines‘ shows, Curb Your Enthusiasm, and “Brenda,” a News Night intern, in one episode of The Newsroom.

Despite whatever the hell her dad is trying to do, Kick doesn’t seem to be a Trump fan and posted and quickly deleted an Instagram of a Trump piñata at the Kennedy’s 4th of July cookout in 2016. She also did an interview with Town & Country in 2012 and told a story about how, when she was six, her dad took her to the beach in Hyannis Port to chop off a beached whale’s head with a chainsaw, because he “likes to study animal skulls.” He then “bungee-corded” it to their minivan for a five-hour drive back to New York.

“Every time we accelerated on the highway, whale juice would pour into the windows of the car, and it was the rankest thing on the planet,” Kick told the magazine. “We all had plastic bags over our heads with mouth holes cut out, and people on the highway were giving us the finger, but that was just normal day-to-day stuff for us.” Insane! This guy loves doing weird shit to dead animals.

Whether or not Kick and Ben are dating, hanging out, talking shop, or Kick’s trying to learn more about Massachusetts, her great-uncle’s home state, since she grew up in New York, I’m grateful for this sighting for no other reason than the fact that we now have this RFK whale story.