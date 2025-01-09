Brooke Shields Recalls Nonconsensual Surgery She Received in Her 40s

It’s no secret that Brooke Shields, once dubbed “America’s Newest Sexy Kid Star” by a magazine cover, has been over-sexualized throughout her life. After the release of the 2023 documentary Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields, one might have thought we’d heard the worst Shields has endured as the leered-at object of Hollywood’s obsession. Wrong! The hits of horror keep coming…

In her new memoir, Brooke Shields Is Not Allowed to Get Old: Thoughts on Aging as a Woman, the former child star shares a deeply upsetting story about a plastic surgeon performing nonconsensual surgery on her while she was under the knife.

At one point in her 40s, Shields sought counsel from her gynecologist about her long labia that caused her severe discomfort and decided to get a surgical reduction. In a post-surgery follow-up appointment, the plastic surgeon revealed that he’d taken some liberties while Shields was unconscious on the operating table.

“He informed me that he threw in a little bonus,” Shields explained to Us Magazine. The surgeon also performed a vaginal rejuvenation aka vaginal tightening without her consent. “It felt like such an invasion — such a bizarre, like, rape of some kind.” The surgeon, she said, “legitimately proudly explained to me that he, you know, threw in a little twofer.” Shields called herself “dumbfounded.”

Ultimately she decided not to press charges because, “I thought, I don’t want anybody else telling me what I have to do.” Horrific! I suppose I’m glad that Shields is feeling empowered to share these stories at this point in her life, but yeeeeeesh. Hope that surgeon is disbarred and miserable wherever he is!