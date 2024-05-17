Cardi B Won’t Vote for Biden Again, Citing ‘Layers and Layers of Disappointment’ in His Administration

Joe Biden has officially lost the coveted Cardi B vote.

In an interview with Rolling Stone published Thursday, the rapper—who vocally endorsed Biden in 2020—laid out why she won’t be voting for Biden or former President Donald Trump in November. As usual, like her takes on everything from vaginal health to her full-throated feminist defenses of “WAP,” her arguments were fairly compelling.

Cardi has been using her massive online platform to weigh in on American politics for years now, frequently sharing videos and takes on subject matter like the government shutdown in 2019 and inflation—and, in one of my favorite tweets of hers, once telling Tomi Lahren that she would “dog walk” her.

This week, Cardi told Rolling Stone she’s disappointed with Biden’s handling domestic economic issues, citing high living costs, low wages, and inaction from the administration. “I feel like people got betrayed,” she said. Cardi continued, “It’s just like, damn, y’all not caring about nobody. Then, it really gets me upset that there is solutions to it. There is a solution. I know there’s a solution because you’re spending billions of dollars on any fucking thing.” (Honestly, she sounds far more informed than my high school civics teacher who was—vomit—a libertarian.)

The rapper went into more detail about her frustration with how the administration has handled Israel’s war on Gaza—which has included all but unconditional support for Israel, and bypassing Congress to send Israel more weapons, even as over 35,000 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli forces.

Cardi, who has been speaking out against attacks on Gaza since the fall, criticized Biden’s pledges to fund both Israel and Ukraine, via thoughtful observations of this country’s military industrial complex. “[America] don’t pay for endless wars for countries that have been going through shit for a very long time,” she said. “There’s countries [where] kids are getting killed every single day, but because the [U.S.] won’t benefit from that country, they won’t help. I don’t like that America has this superhero cape on. We never did things to be superheroes. We did things for our own convenience.”

Cardi also told the outlet that she feels “layers and layers of disappointment” about Biden’s tenure so far, and what she regards as his failed campaign promises. But her rejection of both Biden and Trump can perhaps best be summarized by her declaration, “I don’t fuck with both of y’all n****s.” Incredibly fair!

Some key constituencies clearly agree with Cardi. Polls have shown the popularity of a ceasefire in Gaza, as well as waning support for Biden among people of color and younger voters—demographics who helped put him over the edge in 2020. There’s also the fact that some liberal and progressive voters were super excited to support Biden in the first place—in fact, in 2020, Cardi first supported Bernie Sanders, then supported Biden when it was between him and Trump.

I’d wager that’s why a lot of people supported Biden, and that today, many of them now feel “betrayed” in a country that’s since overturned Roe v. Wade, and is funding a violent war while wages are stagnant and nothing concrete is being done about student debt. Sure, it’s totally fair to debate the extent that Biden has the power to fully address some of those issues. But it’s also understandable that a lot of voters—ahem, like Cardi!—are disappointed with his presidency, and are decidedly not fucking with him.