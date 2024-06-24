Charlie XCX Scolds Brazilian Fans for ‘Taylor Swift Is Dead’ Chant

Pretty much every headline from the weekend concerns Taylor Swift. Her boyfriend, Travis Kelce got a starring role on the Eras Tour during its London stop at Wembley Stadium; Dave Grohl seemingly shit-talked the shows from just 2,719 feet away at his own gig at London Stadium; and Charlie XCX stood on business when her fans tried to do the same thing at her gig in São Paulo. Phew!

It all started on Saturday when Grohl talked about Swift on stage during a Foo Fighters gig for no apparent reason.

“I tell you, man, you don’t want to suffer the wrath of Taylor Swift,” Grohl said. “So we like to call our tour the Errors Tour. We’ve had more than a few eras, and more than a few fucking errors as well. Just a couple.” He then took the opportunity to imply she doesn’t perform live: “That’s because we actually play live. What? Just saying. You guys like raw, live rock ‘n’ roll music, right? You came to the right fucking place.” Welp, so much for not suffering the wrath of Swift. Just wait. The next time the Foo Fighters release an album she’ll drop a “raw, live rock ‘n’ roll” record on the same day.

Then, on Sunday (the same day Kelce came onstage in a top hat and tuxedo to raucous applause for a costume change sequence in the show), fans of Charlie XCX chanted “Taylor [Swift] is dead!” at her PARTYGIRL DJ set in a São Paulo nightclub. Rumblings of a rift between the artists—and one-time tourmates—have persisted for years and were renewed when Swift released a U.K. exclusive digital version of her album The Tortured Poets Department the same week Charli released her latest album, Brat. Of course, speculation that one of the songs on the album, “Sympathy is a knife,” is about Swift hasn’t helped matters. Regardless of any ill will—real or rumored—XCX scolded the Brazilian fans after the show on her Instagram story.

“Can the people who do this please stop,” she wrote alongside a screenshot of a video from the gig. “Online or at my shows. It is the opposite of what I want and it disturbs me that anyone would think there is room for this in this community. I will not tolerate it.”

Real ones know being a Brat™ doesn’t include wishing death on anyone. In fact, if the remix of “Girl, So Confusing,” taught us anything, it’s more about reconciliation. So, perhaps these two will work whatever they might need to work out on the remix someday. As for Grohl…probably not!