The Nightmare Before Christmas? Donald Trump DJ’d His Christmas Eve Party

If you think your Christmas was bleak—perhaps your favorite cousin didn’t show, or you didn’t get the Jellycat you wanted—allow me to paint you a picture: A Mar-a-Lago ballroom of surgically altered people with ugly politics and uglier faces, $350 plates of filet mignon, and an elderly DJ that exclusively plays Broadway musicals circa 1997. Feel fortunate yet? Good. Because you avoided the living hell that was Christmas dinner with the Trumps.

On Christmas Eve, some of America’s worst family assembled at Mar-a-Lago. Melania Trump and NYU’s supposed chick magnet, Barron, Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner, and finally, Donald Trump Jr. and his new girlfriend, Bettina Anderson, despite reports that his “allies” are “worried” about the match. Apparently, Anderson might not be “MAGA enough” given *checks notes* her previous support for the Black Lives Matter movement and her adherence to covid restrictions. Better yet, others have accused Anderson of using Donald Jr. as a “stepping stone” to reach even “bigger fish” like Elon Musk. Whether or not you believe that, you have to laugh!