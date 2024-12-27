The Nightmare Before Christmas? Donald Trump DJ’d His Christmas Eve Party

“The President-elect [also] started doing his signature dance and the room burst into applause and cheers," a source told Page Six of Christmas Eve at Mar-a-Lago.

By Audra Heinrichs  |  December 27, 2024 | 10:31am
If you think your Christmas was bleak—perhaps your favorite cousin didn’t show, or you didn’t get the Jellycat you wanted—allow me to paint you a picture: A Mar-a-Lago ballroom of surgically altered people with ugly politics and uglier faces, $350 plates of filet mignon, and an elderly DJ that exclusively plays Broadway musicals circa 1997. Feel fortunate yet? Good. Because you avoided the living hell that was Christmas dinner with the Trumps.

On Christmas Eve, some of America’s worst family assembled at Mar-a-Lago. Melania Trump and NYU’s supposed chick magnet, Barron, Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner, and finally, Donald Trump Jr. and his new girlfriend, Bettina Anderson, despite reports that his “allies” are “worried” about the match. Apparently, Anderson might not be “MAGA enough” given *checks notes* her previous support for the Black Lives Matter movement and her adherence to covid restrictions. Better yet, others have accused Anderson of using Donald Jr. as a “stepping stone” to reach even “bigger fish” like Elon Musk. Whether or not you believe that, you have to laugh!

And while we’re all giggling, here’s another fun little detail about Christmas with the Trumps: Donald put his DJ hat on.

“The president played a serious set and was very into the music,” a source told Page Six. What did the set include? “Andrea Bocelli [singing the] theme from ‘Phantom of the Opera,’” and Elvis Presley’s “If Every Day Was Like Christmas.” Cutting into red meat as “The Music of the Night” blares is a Kubrickian image.

How did Trump end the evening? “He closed his set with ‘Y.M.C.A.’ and some of the crowd jumped up and started doing ‘the Trump dance,’” the source claimed.

“The President-elect [also] started doing his signature dance and the room burst into applause and cheers. The ballroom was filled, but not overcrowded, because the size of these holiday events is being limited.”

Yes, I’m sure it was the event’s limitations that kept the room from being too crowded…

