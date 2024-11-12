Elon Musk Was the Cruel ‘SNL’ Host Who Made Cast Members Cry

Few things are more satisfying than the revelation of a past blind item, like finally being able to scratch an unreachable itch. In August, Saturday Night Live cast member Bowen Yang appeared on Watch What Happens Live and recalled a host who was so cruel that they made several cast members cry—but he wouldn’t say who. On Monday, Chloe Fineman revealed she was one of the teary cast members, and that the host was Elon Musk.

Musk? A man who referred to his own daughter as “dead” for being trans? Cruel? Quelle surprise! Musk hosted the sketch show in May 2021 but recently tweeted (X’d?) that the show has become “increasingly out of touch with reality” and that it “has been dying slowly for years.” He must have been underwhelmed by Dana Carvey’s impression of him. Fineman, I guess fed up with this man’s bullshit, ranted on a now-deleted TikTok:

“I just saw some news article about Elon Musk being like butt-hurt over SNL and his impression, but I’m like you’re clearly watching the show, like what are you talking about? And I’m like, you know what? I’m gonna come out and say at long last that I’m the cast member that he made cry. And he’s the host that made someone cry.”

She continued:

“You made I, Chloe Fineman burst into tears because I stayed up late writing a sketch. I was so excited, I came in, I asked if you had any questions and you stared at me like you were firing me from Tesla and were like, ‘It’s not funny.’”

Not one to remain mum, Musk responded by saying that he’d been afraid his SNL appearance was “going to be so fucking unfunny that it [would] make a crackhead sober!!” Wow, hilarious joke from Mr. Funny himself. Glad he has the time to be bullying SNL cast members while having his pick of Trump’s cabinet positions.

For the record, Musk wouldn’t even have to say one single thing to me, to make me burst into tears, if he showed up at my job. Hell on earth!