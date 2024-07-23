Hailey Bieber ‘Isn’t Close’ to Family Right Now…

On Tuesday, W Magazine unveiled the cover star of its special summer issue: a very pregnant—and somehow, enviable—Hailey Bieber. In the story, the model, skincare magnate, and mom-to-be addressed helming just another “celebrity brand” (“I wanted to come in with a different point of view.”); public judgment about marrying young (“I wouldn’t tell a 21-year-old in the chair right there, ‘I think you should get married.’ It’s really each individual’s experience.”); and navigating the World Wide Web as a pregnant woman (“You see so many stories—traumatic birth stories, traumatic experiences—and I know that that’s very real”).

The whole thing is about as relatable as any other celebrity cover story, which is to say that approximately 20% of it is. For example: At one point her publicist delivers her the entire prepared food section of Erewhon. At another, it’s revealed Bieber won’t get to put much of a dent in it because she has a flight to catch for her babymoon in Idaho where she and Mr. Bieber have a home. And finally, Bieber “sheepishly” cops to hiring a private chef to prepare meals at home—something she calls a “huge luxury.” I’ll say…

However, one admission will likely resonate with the masses. In short: she’s not exactly hosting holidays for the Baldwins at the moment.

“I’m not super close with my family at this point in my life because I feel like I’m very independent,” Bieber said. “I’m my own individual now, and I’ve built my own family. But when I look back on my childhood and how I grew up, I have very fond, beautiful memories.” As someone who currently doesn’t have a relationship with any member of my extended family at the moment, I have sadly become literate in the most polite ways to say “fuck them elders and their kids.” Asserting you’re too “independent” to be “super close” and that you’ve “built your own” family is at least one of them. Tell me you’re embarrassed of your Hollywood family without telling me you’re embarrassed of your Hollywood family etc., etc.

Frankly, I don’t blame her! If my uncle was the guy who called my cousin a “thoughtless little pig,” and my aunt was a Massachusetts-born woman masquerading as a Spaniard, I, too, would become…very independent. Beyond that, if my dad was issuing a public—and ultra cryptic—call for prayers (my dad has done this but fortunately I am not famous), some distance would definitely be established.

Anyway! Good for Bieber for creating some boundaries.