Happy Pride! Tilda Swinton Is a Countess Luann Fan

Over the weekend, Taylor Swift and The Foo Fighters (who, in case you didn’t know, play live music) headlined shows in London. Days earlier, however, Luann “The Countess” de Lesseps, beat them to it. For those poor unfortunates unfamiliar with de Lesseps’ specific brand of artistry, the former Real Housewife of New York City and perennial Bravolebrity has been headlining a cabaret show of her own since 2018.

The show has always been attended by Bravo fans but someone on the A-list actually showed up at a recent gig in London: Tilda Swinton! Happy Pride!

“You never know who’s going to pop into your cabaret show 🤩🇬🇧❤️ #tildaswinton,” de Lesseps captioned a photo of them—Swinton, in an oversized suit, and de Lesseps sporting a fedora and dripping with cubic zirconia. I’d encourage everyone to look at the photo post-haste. It’s giving your aunt who’s still grieving Cache filing for bankruptcy and her “friend” who she goes on 4.5 cruises a year with.

According to de Lesseps, Swinton is an unlikely fan. Well, at least of the cabaret show. Can I imagine Swinton curled up on the couch binging Housewives reruns? Not quite, but who knows!

“It was incredible,” de Lesseps told Tori Spelling on an episode of her podcast after the show. “I heard that she might be coming, but I didn’t know if she would come or not.”

And not only did she show up, she apparently had words for The Countess afterward.

“She said, ‘Darling, I love what you do. You can see it gives you so much joy and you’re spreading joy to everyone around you,'” de Lesseps said. “It’s a beautiful thing to watch.’ It was amazing. She was incredible, and it was a great experience.”

Money may not buy you class, but it can get you your own cabaret show attended by an Academy Award-winning actor in the front row.