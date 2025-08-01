NOOO! THE SHOW I HATE IS ENDING!

View this post on Instagram

SJP, still psychologically gripped by Carrie’s Manolo Blahniks, went for a more esoteric goodbye. Over a slideshow reel of screenshots from the full run of Sex and the City and And Just Like That…, she narrates her accompanying caption, spaced in a way only Carrie Bradshaw would format it.

“She

Crossed

Streets

Avenues

Rubicons, so it seemed,” it starts off. “Carrie Bradshaw has dominated my professional heartbeat for 27 years. I think I have loved her most of all.”

I read along to SJP’s narration and found myself…emotional? Y’all, you’ve followed my weekly thoughts on this show for a while now. I don’t particularly think it is very good. In fact, sometimes I find it to be atrociously bad. Plots? Nowhere to be found. Costuming? More clownish than ever. (Patricia Field, we need you back!) Characters? Allegiant to no arc. And yet? I tune in every week.

I’ve invested hours in laughing with or occasionally mocking these women as if they’re people I actually know in real life. I’ve found myself on Zillow looking up Greek Revival townhouses that surround Gramercy Park. Also, perfect time for me to ask—why haven’t we seen Carrie take advantage of the park yet? We know she has a key!

Knowing the show is coming to an end (and also knowing sort of deep down that it won’t be a satisfying end), I’m left wondering what questions will remain when we say goodbye to Carrie, Charlotte, Miranda, Seema, and Lisa. It will undoubtedly be a lot, but here are a few that feel most pressing.

Are Seema and Hot Gardener Adam going to last?! I find him and their chemistry annoyingly charming.

Will Charlotte’s kids ever respect her?!

Will Lisa and Hot Editor Marion consummate their respective crushes in any way?

Should Hot Editor Marion and Hot Gardener Adam meet up and just be hot guys hanging out together?

Will Anthony’s horny bread bakery get condemned for too much pubic hair being exposed to furnaces?!

Will Miranda continue stalking Brady’s baby mama?

Will Joy join in, or will this be enough to end that relationship?

What will Mia, who didn’t abort the baby because it’s going to be a double Libra, name the baby?

Will we get another Samantha cameo? Text message?

Who will win Bi-Bingo!?

Will Carrie be visited by Big’s ghost!?

Will Carrie’s historical fiction get fast-tracked and published before the end of the series?!

Will she ever put more furniture in her apartment?!

And finally, what will I do on Thursday nights if not get the perfect amount of stoned and watch my favorite New York City fifty-somethings hash out a social dilemma over a table at Anthony’s horny bread bakery?!

Begrudgingly, this show has transformed me. I hate Aidan now (formerly my favorite!) with a passion I reserve for my real friend’s exes. I’ve learned who Ryan Serhant is after a lot of you ridiculed me in the comments about it. (Sorry!!!) The karaoke episode made me so mad, I actually went out to do karaoke with friends to appease the karaoke gods and cleanse the bad energy. I’ll miss having these chaotically dull (somehow both at the same time!) women on my screen. For what it’s worth, I found this week’s episode to be one of the best in the series. Fingers crossed the last two episodes can keep up the momentum.

