NOOO! THE SHOW I HATE IS ENDING!
And just like that, 'And Just Like That...' is done. But I have a few questions I need answered as I mourn the best worst show I couldn’t stop watching.Photo: HBO Max EntertainmentTV
It was an unusually cold summer day, following a week of relentless and excruciating heat in New York City. But rarely did a change in weather, while welcome, come without some other larger, more significant change… [Cue me staring out the window and tugging the sleeves of my oversized chenille sweater around my thin wrists.] And a change indeed was announced today. In just two weeks, we will be living in a post-And Just Like That… world. Michael Patrick King and Sarah Jessica Parker announced on Friday that this season’s finale will also be the end of my favorite show I love to hate.
“It became clear to me that this might be a wonderful place to stop,” King wrote on a post shared to the show’s Instagram account. “SJP and I held off announcing the news until now because we didn’t want the word ‘final’ to overshadow the fun of watching the season.”
View this post on Instagram
SJP, still psychologically gripped by Carrie’s Manolo Blahniks, went for a more esoteric goodbye. Over a slideshow reel of screenshots from the full run of Sex and the City and And Just Like That…, she narrates her accompanying caption, spaced in a way only Carrie Bradshaw would format it.
“She
Crossed
Streets
Avenues
Rubicons, so it seemed,” it starts off. “Carrie Bradshaw has dominated my professional heartbeat for 27 years. I think I have loved her most of all.”
I read along to SJP’s narration and found myself…emotional? Y’all, you’ve followed my weekly thoughts on this show for a while now. I don’t particularly think it is very good. In fact, sometimes I find it to be atrociously bad. Plots? Nowhere to be found. Costuming? More clownish than ever. (Patricia Field, we need you back!) Characters? Allegiant to no arc. And yet? I tune in every week.
I’ve invested hours in laughing with or occasionally mocking these women as if they’re people I actually know in real life. I’ve found myself on Zillow looking up Greek Revival townhouses that surround Gramercy Park. Also, perfect time for me to ask—why haven’t we seen Carrie take advantage of the park yet? We know she has a key!
Knowing the show is coming to an end (and also knowing sort of deep down that it won’t be a satisfying end), I’m left wondering what questions will remain when we say goodbye to Carrie, Charlotte, Miranda, Seema, and Lisa. It will undoubtedly be a lot, but here are a few that feel most pressing.
- Are Seema and Hot Gardener Adam going to last?! I find him and their chemistry annoyingly charming.
- Will Charlotte’s kids ever respect her?!
- Will Lisa and Hot Editor Marion consummate their respective crushes in any way?
- Should Hot Editor Marion and Hot Gardener Adam meet up and just be hot guys hanging out together?
- Will Anthony’s horny bread bakery get condemned for too much pubic hair being exposed to furnaces?!
- Will Miranda continue stalking Brady’s baby mama?
- Will Joy join in, or will this be enough to end that relationship?
- What will Mia, who didn’t abort the baby because it’s going to be a double Libra, name the baby?
- Will we get another Samantha cameo? Text message?
- Who will win Bi-Bingo!?
- Will Carrie be visited by Big’s ghost!?
- Will Carrie’s historical fiction get fast-tracked and published before the end of the series?!
- Will she ever put more furniture in her apartment?!
- And finally, what will I do on Thursday nights if not get the perfect amount of stoned and watch my favorite New York City fifty-somethings hash out a social dilemma over a table at Anthony’s horny bread bakery?!
Begrudgingly, this show has transformed me. I hate Aidan now (formerly my favorite!) with a passion I reserve for my real friend’s exes. I’ve learned who Ryan Serhant is after a lot of you ridiculed me in the comments about it. (Sorry!!!) The karaoke episode made me so mad, I actually went out to do karaoke with friends to appease the karaoke gods and cleanse the bad energy. I’ll miss having these chaotically dull (somehow both at the same time!) women on my screen. For what it’s worth, I found this week’s episode to be one of the best in the series. Fingers crossed the last two episodes can keep up the momentum.
Like what you just read? You've got great taste. Subscribe to Jezebel, and for $5 a month or $50 a year, you'll get access to a bunch of subscriber benefits, including getting to read the next article (and all the ones after that) ad-free. Plus, you'll be supporting independent journalism—which, can you even imagine not supporting independent journalism in times like these? Yikes.Join the discussion...
