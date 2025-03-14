I Don’t Really Care That Jonathan Majors Is Your BFF
Whoopi Goldberg, Matthew McConaughey, and Michael B. Jordan all think Majors, who was convicted for assaulting and harassing his ex-girlfriend, should be welcomed back to Hollywood.
The Hollywood Reporter is on a roll, if that roll is wildly frustrating cover stories. On Friday, the magazine launched its latest cover choice featuring Jonathan Majors, who, in December 2023, was found guilty of assaulting and harassing his ex-girlfriend, Grace Jabbari, in an incident from March of that year. The feature, titled “Jonathan Majors’ Moment of Truth” and accompanied by a glamorous photoshoot, is rife with eyebrow-raising lines that seem meant to instill sympathy or perhaps even support for a man accused of strangling and breaking the fingers of his ex-girlfriend—and accused of varying degrees of abuse by several other exes, too. But one of the most frustrating parts of the story is its appalling quotes from A-list friends of Majors, who seemingly believe that their personal appraisals of him as a good hang mean he should be welcomed back to Hollywood.
Whoopi Goldberg, who collaborated with Majors in the 2017 show When We Rise, suggested he should be given a second chance in the industry. “You don’t get to say sorry these days,” she told the outlet. To be clear, Majors has not said he is sorry to Jabbari. In fact, his legal team spent the entirety of the trial disparaging her character and minimizing her suffering. So! Goldberg currently works with Majors’ fiancée, Meagan Good, on the Amazon Prime series Harlem. She continued, “[Majors] was arrested. He went to court. He did what he was supposed to do. I’m not sure what else there is.”
Matthew McConaughey, Majors’ co-star from the 2018 film White Boy Rick, told THR, “I’ve known and know him as someone who is continuously striving to improve as a human, a man and an actor. I believe in him.” Majors’ Creed III co-star Michael B. Jordan also previously expressed support for Majors in February, praising Majors’ resilience—aka surviving the mortifying ordeal of facing accountability for assaulting a woman—and told THR he’d “love to make Creed IV together—among other projects” with Majors.
I’ll say it: I really don’t care that Jonathan Majors is your BFF. Your individual experience with a person is not universal. Over the course of his December 2023 trial, Jabbari accused Majors of prolonged physical and emotional abuse; texts between them from September 2022 suggest that he once beat her to the extent that she wanted to go to the hospital, only for him to try to convince her not to, writing, “It could lead to an investigation even if you do lie, and they suspect something.”