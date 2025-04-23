I Have to Know Which ‘White Lotus’ Star Didn’t ‘Get’ Walton Goggins’ ‘Process’

Walton Goggins is a Scorpio, meaning that any interview he gives might leave you saying: “Damn, that guy’s pretty intense.” Well, as his landmark year in television continues, his Scorpio-ness is actively reaching new heights. Don’t believe me? I invite you to consider this Cultured cover story, in which he poses in nothing but a yellow banana hammock on a Ferris wheel and postures about his acting “process.”

“Someone I worked with on The White Lotus didn’t fully understand my process,” Goggins told the magazine. “My character—Rick Hatchett—he’s isolated. So during filming, I was isolated. I liked mirroring that, but it was emotionally difficult. Then, a few months into The White Lotus, Fallout premiered and started to take off. One day, this actor I was working with—nice guy, good actor—came up to me and said, ‘You’re brilliant in Fallout. Please tell me you had a good time making that.'”

Personally, I think that’s a perfectly fair question, given Goggins gets to run around as a noseless cowboy. However, because rumors of what sounds like a really weird time in Thailand for the cast of season three persist, I have no trouble imagining Goggins reacting to the inquiry with some…extra sensitivity.

In case you’ve been out of the loop, Goggins’ co-star Jason Isaacs has repeatedly (and rather cryptically) alluded to on-set tensions, likening production to “a cross between summer camp and Lord of the Flies but in a gilded cage.” Further, the actor claimed that bonds were built and then broken among some cast members. By his account: “There were alliances that formed and broke, romances that formed and broke, friendships that formed and broke. It’s a long period of time for people to be away from their family with an open bar and all the wildness being in Thailand allows.”