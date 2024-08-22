Ilhan Omar Says ‘Working Tirelessly Toward a Ceasefire Is Really Not a Thing’ After AOC’s DNC Speech

CHICAGO — On Monday, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) took the stage during primetime during night one of the Democratic National Convention. Making the case for Vice President Kamala Harris, to thunderous applause from the audience, Ocasio-Cortez said Harris “is working tirelessly to secure a ceasefire and bring home the hostages.” The comment sparked understandable frustration from pro-Palestine advocates who say that “ceasefire” is nothing more than a talking point when the U.S. continues to send weapons and money to Israel.

At the time, Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) applauded Ocasio-Cortez’s speech, writing, “It was awesome to see sis @AOC slay the stage in person ❤️🙌🏽.” But at a pro-Palestine protest near the convention center two days later, Omar seemingly quoted her fellow Squad member in a powerful critique of the Biden-Harris administration and its defenders. “It’s been unconscionable for me the last 10 months to witness my colleagues in this administration refusing to recognize the genocidal war that is taking place in Gaza,” Omar said. “To not understand that ‘working tirelessly’ for a ceasefire is really not a thing, and they should be ashamed of themselves.”

Rep. Omar: it’s been unconscionable “to witness my colleagues in this administration refusing to recognize the genocidal war that is taking place in Gaza … working tirelessly for a ceasefire is really not a thing and they should be ashamed of themselves” pic.twitter.com/BUSNpOU6je — Akela Lacy (@akela_lacy) August 21, 2024

To Omar’s point, on Monday, the Democratic Party released its official 2024 platform, and it noticeably doesn’t back an arms embargo. Also at the DNC this week, American doctors who’ve returned from Gaza stressed that the horrors they witnessed were all made possible by U.S. weapons and support. Uncommitted movement delegates who spoke alongside the doctors similarly expressed frustration with how Democrats have increasingly hollowed out the demand for a ceasefire, saying they support or are working toward one while continuing to facilitate the genocide. On Wednesday night, the uncommitted delegates staged a sit-in outside the United Center after learning that the DNC would not allow an American-Palestinian to speak at the convention, despite agreeing to pre-approved remarks.

The particular verbiage of Omar’s comments has garnered frenzied social media speculation about whether she’s directly criticizing Ocasio-Cortez. A headline in The Intercept characterizes Omar as “[taking] a swipe” at the New York represenative. Social media users came to similar conclusions.

It’s entirely possible the comments do, indeed, reflect some tension or infighting. But as Abbas Alawieh, a delegate and leader of the Uncommitted movement, told reporters on Tuesday, “President Biden, you’re lying to us when you say you’re working for a ceasefire, but you are sending more and more bombs that are blowing up babies into a million little pieces.”