I’m Dying to Know If Gwyneth Paltrow Saw ‘Madame Web’

Gwyneth Paltrow has frequently talked about her relationship with Dakota Johnson, who’s been dating her ex-husband, Chris Martin for seven years now. As recently as October she said they’re “actually very good friends” and that “I love her so much.” This, of course, makes me wonder whether or not Paltrow (as a Marvel Cinematic Universe alumni) has seen Madame Web—Johnson’s very own Marvel movie that was maybe not the best Marvel movie ever made.

Paltrow recently appeared on Hot Ones and while, no, she didn’t specifically discuss Madame Web, she did have a lot to say about superhero movies. Hot Sean Evans asked her opinion of Cord Jefferson‘s recent Oscars speech where he told Hollywood to try “making 20 $10 million movies” instead of “one $200 million movie.”

“I absolutely understand where he’s coming from,” Paltrow said. “You want to have the best chance of having a strong ROI. People put a lot of money into these things and they want them to be profitable. But I think if I look at the industry as a whole, this big push into superhero movies … you can only make so many good ones that feel truly original, and yet they’re still always trying to reach as many people as possible, which sometimes hinders quality or specificity or real point of view.”

She said some good stuff, in my opinion. And seeing as Madame Web is the culture’s most recent superhero movie, it feels like maybeeeeee she made those “quality” or “real point of view” comments with the film in mind. I’m reaching here, I know. But I’m just having a fun time imagining Paltrow texting Johnson after seeing it and saying, “I’m so sorry they did this to you.” At least, that’s what I would have done, if I considered Johnson to be one of my good friends.

“I do think that you do get more diversity of art when there’s less at stake, and people can sort of express their true voice and make a film the way they want to make it,” Paltrow added. “And then I think those are generally the more resonant ones.” Maybe Paltrow can finance/produce a mid-budget film for Johnson to star in and help permanently wipe our brains clean of Cassandra Webb.