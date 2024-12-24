Jodie Turner-Smith Hasn’t Received Child Support From Joshua Jackson

All might not be merry and bright between exes Jodie Turner-Smith and Joshua Jackson, whose surprising split (at least it was surprising to me?!) in October 2023 is still dragging on in court. Turner-Smith is alleging that while she initially opted to “block the court’s ability to award spousal support to both her and Joshua,” according to TMZ, she’s now seeking both child and spousal support.

Laura Wasser, who inspired Laura Dern’s character in Marriage Story, is Turner-Smith’s lawyer and is helping the actress ask for $8,543 in monthly child support and $28,641 per month in spousal support, per court docs obtained by TMZ. But beyond the numbers, Turner-Smith also wrote that Jackson “promised to always support me and ensured me that I would not have to worry about financial security for our daughter if we ever separated because he said he understood how difficult life can be as a Black woman and a single mother.”

Lupita Nyong’o (they’ve since split, too), Turner-Smith only had well-wishes for the new couple. “Good for them,” she Overall, the ex-couple has been pretty amicable through their split—there have been no harsh words or passive-aggressive PR moves. Last winter, Turner-Smith told The Times that she didn’t think of their relationship as a “failure.” She continued, “We obviously had such a beautiful moment together. And now it’s time for a new moment for both of us. And how exciting!” Even when Jackson began dating(they’ve since split, too), Turner-Smith only had well-wishes for the new couple. “Good for them,” she said . ‘We need happiness in order to peacefully co-parent.” Honestly, it’s an admirable amount of enlightenment and maturity. Can’t relate.

Anyway, these court docs don’t necessarily mean that that respectful relationship is souring and hopefully Jackson will live up to his alleged promise. Come on, Pacey…