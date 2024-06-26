Join Jezebel on Discord Thursday Night for the Debate From Hell

Jezebel is on Discord, and we want you—our beloved, brilliant readers—to join us there. Specifically, please join us Thursday night for the debate between Donald Trump and Joe Biden that we are not at all dreading. You can find our server here.

The debate starts at 9 p.m. ET and staff writer Kylie Cheung will be signing on around 8:30 p.m. Hosted by CNN and moderated by Jake Tapper and Dana Bash, it’ll air on CNN, and stream on CNN.com (without a cable login!) and for subscribers on Max. It’ll be 90 minutes long with two commercial breaks, which gives viewers a nice opportunity to refill their wine bottles without missing anything. NPR did a little recap of the Biden/Trump debates from 2020 if you feel like reliving any of that.

See you on Discord at 8:30 p.m.!