From Missouri’s New AG to the FBI’s New Big Cheese, Everything Stinks Catherine Hanaway was named Missouri's new attorney general, replacing Andrew Bailey, who's headed to the FBI, and continuing the state's long tradition of anti-abortion AGs.

It’s been less than 48 hours since Andrew Bailey stepped down as Missouri’s chief anti-abortion brute and took up his new position as the FBI’s co-second-in-command. But stepping into his shoes will be another anti-abortion ghoul, Catherine Hanaway, who once braved a sweltering heatwave to rally against reproductive rights. Yay!

“I have a long history of being pro-life,” Hanaway told reporters Tuesday, after Missouri Governor Mike Kehoe announced her as the state’s new attorney general. She asserted that while she’s “empathetic” to people struggling with infertility, she “believe[s] in the sanctity of human life.” (Rich words coming from the party whose policies have driven the state’s bottom-ranking maternal/infant mortality rates into obscurity.)

In 2015, Hanaway was a GOP gubernatorial candidate when she made headlines for attending an anti-abortion rally outside a Planned Parenthood. “I want you to imagine, just for a moment, if the procedures described were being performed on puppies, America would be up in arms,” she told the crowd. “It’s time they were up in arms on behalf of the unborn.” (Again, rich words coming from the party whose Head of Medicare and Medicaid likes to torture dogs. And also whose Homeland Security Secretary likes to shoot them.)

Hanaway, who will be the state’s first female AG—and who will seemingly continue the tradition of Missouri AGs being against a woman’s right to choose—will take over on September 8. She’ll serve out Bailey’s term until 2028, and told reporters she plans to then run for a term of her own.

Now, for Bailey, who was tapped by the Trump administration to assist with the continued backlash from the botched Epstein files rollout. He was reportedly hired as a slap in the face to the FBI’s current deputy director, Dan Bongino, who’s been having a hard time with the fact that either there is no infamous Epstein client list, or that there is a list, but it doesn’t only implicate Democrats.