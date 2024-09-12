Judge Blocks North Dakota’s Abortion Ban—But There Are No Clinics Left in the State

The Burleigh County District Court in Bismarck, North Dakota. Photo: Courthouses.ca

On Thursday, a North Dakota court struck down the state’s total abortion ban entirely, after plaintiffs sued in 2023, arguing the ban was unconstitutionally vague in its language about when medical exceptions are allowed. “The North Dakota Constitution guarantees each individual, including women, the fundamental right to make medical judgments affecting his or her bodily integrity, health, and autonomy, in consultation with a chosen health care provider free from government interference,” Judge Bruce Romanick’s opinion states. “This section necessarily and more specifically protects a woman’s right to procreative autonomy—including to seek and obtain a pre-viability abortion.”

Importantly, the law remains active for the time being. On a press call, Meetra Mehdizadeh, staff attorney at the Center for Reproductive Rights, told reporters “there’s just an extra procedural step that needs to happen,” as Romanick still needs to sign a formal judgment. There’s no precise date set for that yet as of Thursday afternoon, but the judge has made clear the law will be struck down.

This legal victory comes as about half of all states impose total or near-total abortion bans. Prior to the ruling, North Dakotans seeking abortion care had to travel to Minnesota and Montana. North Dakota bans telemedicine access to medication abortion, meaning that to access medication abortion, patients would have to obtain it from providers in states with shield laws, which protect providers from prosecution in abortion-banned states.

In a statement, Mehdizadeh called the ruling “a win for reproductive freedom” that will make it “much safer to be pregnant in North Dakota.” But she stressed that “the damage that North Dakota’s extreme abortion bans have done cannot be repaired overnight.”