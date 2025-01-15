Justin Baldoni Isn’t Letting This ‘Deadpool’ Accusation Die

When Deadpool (who is also played by Reynolds, sans man bun) advises Nicepool that he isn’t “supposed to say that,” the former replies: “That’s OK. I identify as a feminist.” Nicepool then adds: “I’d be fighting alongside you, but my calling is to one day start a podcast that monetizes the women’s movement.”

“Oh my goodness, wait til you’ve seen Ladypool,” Nicepool reportedly says of Lively’s character in the film. “She is gorgeous. She just had a baby too, and [you] can’t even tell.”

Apparently, there’s also a line where Nicepool exclaims, “Where in God’s name is the intimacy coordinator?!” Yikes.

“If your wife is sexually harassed, you don’t make fun of Justin Baldoni. You don’t make fun of the situation,” Freedman told Megyn Kelly in a recent interview. “You take it very seriously. You file HR complaints, you raise the issue and you follow a legal process. What you don’t do is mock the person and turn it into a joke.”

The litigation hold letter demands that Marvel and Disney preserve “any and all documents relating to the development of the ‘Nicepool’ character” as well as “communications relating to the development, writing, and filming of storylines and scenes featuring ‘Nicepool.’” Additionally, it calls for the studio to retain “all documents relating to or reflecting a deliberate attempt to mock, harass, ridicule, intimidate, or bully Baldoni through the character of ‘Nicepool.’”

Even further still, the letter implies that a Baldoni v. Lively-esque back-and-forth also went on between Reynolds and Miller, who directed the first Deadpool movie but notably, didn’t return for the sequel or Deadpool & Wolverine, according to Variety. In allusion to the alleged drama, Freedman’s letter instructed the studio to preserve any documents and data “relating to complaints made against Ryan Reynolds by any person, including without limitation Tim Miller” and Miller’s departure from the film Deadpool 2 as well as any instances of Reynolds exerting “creative control of any film project.” Rumor has it that Reynolds and Miller clashed on set due to allegations of the former’s possessiveness.

“It became clear that Ryan wanted to be in control of the franchise,” Miller said in a 2019 interview. “You can work that way as a director, quite successfully, but I can’t. I don’t mind having a debate, but if I can’t win, I don’t want to play. And I don’t think you can negotiate every creative decision, there’s too many to make. So Ryan’s the face of the franchise, and he was the most important component of that, by far. So if he decides he wants to control it, then he’s going to control it.”

Baldoni has yet to file a lawsuit against Lively or Reynolds, but Variety noted that a hold letter like this typically precedes one. Previously, Freedman promised he’d sue the couple “into oblivion.” All action indicates more litigation is in store for 2025.