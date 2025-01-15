Justin Baldoni Isn’t Letting This ‘Deadpool’ Accusation Die

Baldoni's lawyer sent a litigation hold letter to Marvel and Disney, one week after claiming a deleted Deadpool & Wolverine scene is further evidence of Ryan Reynolds’ supposed wrath toward Baldoni.

By Audra Heinrichs  |  January 15, 2025 | 1:26pm
Photo: Getty Images EntertainmentLatest
Justin Baldoni Isn’t Letting This ‘Deadpool’ Accusation Die

This week, Disney was officially pulled into the Justin Baldoni v. Blake Lively legal discourse.

On Tuesday, Variety reported that Baldoni’s lawyer Bryan Freedman sent a litigation hold letter to Marvel and Disney on January 7, 2025. According to the publication, the notice (addressed to Marvel president Kevin Feige, Disney CEO Bob Iger, and director Tim Miller) called on the studio to preserve all relevant documents and data with regard to his client.

Why? Well, the letter comes just a week after Freedman claimed that a deleted scene in Deadpool & Wolverine (which was released in July) is further evidence of Reynolds’ supposed wrath toward Baldoni, as previously detailed in his lawsuit against the New York Times. In the scene Freedman’s referencing, Reynolds plays a character called “Nicepool,” the diametrical opposite of Deadpool, who’s canonically not nice. As the former, Reynolds has a man bun (a hairstyle Baldoni very notably wore until 2023) and carries on as a garden variety bad-faith male ally.

 
Join the discussion...