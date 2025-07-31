Over a Dozen GOP AGs Are Waging War on Abortion Pill Shield Laws

Arkansas Attorney General Tim Griffin. Photo: Screenshot

Shield laws are really starting to piss off Republicans. After seeing their contemporaries, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton and Louisiana Attorney General Liz Murrill, humiliate themselves in a wildly unsuccessful goose-chase against the New York doctor who prescribed abortion pills to a woman in Texas, 15 attorneys general have now signed an open letter pleading with Congress to take the entire system down.

“These laws are blatant attempts to interfere with States’ ability to enforce criminal laws within their borders and disrupt our constitutional structure,” the letter states. “Therefore, we are asking Congress to assess the constitutional authority it may have to preempt shield laws.” Nothing screams democracy besides a search-and-destroy mission?

The letter, which was presented by Arkansas AG (and Atwoodian villain) Tim Griffin, was signed by attorneys general in Alabama, Florida, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Missouri, Nebraska, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, West Virginia, Wyoming, and, who could forget?–Texas. And while it’s a blatant attempt to further criminalize abortion in a post-Dobbs world, it also bodes an unsettling glimpse into how vengeful anti-abortion politicians can really be. In an announcement on Tuesday, Griffin said: “Let’s just say, I’m optimistic that we’ll get something changed here.”