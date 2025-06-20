Kai Trump’s Latest Content Gambit Is Cosplaying as a Person With a Real Job

By now, we all know that most children of celebrities like to pretend they have actual jobs. Many take the Brooklyn Beckham or Chet Hanks route and are—at the every least—amusing in their attempts. But when you’re the descendant of Donald Trump (which means, genetically, you’re incapable of being amusing), you settle for cosplaying both.

This week, Kai Trump posted a video from her local Dunkin’ Donuts in which she “worked” the drive-thru window (read: took exactly one order and handed that person their drink). Can you imagine clocking in to find the granddaughter of a fascist dictator filming herself doing your job for giggles??? I’d put my head under a cold brew tap.

Now, you’d probably assume it’s just the same old sponsored content that every creator is posting these days. However, there’s no indication that whatever this is an ad—no hashtag, or a quippy message to be found. Hell, Trump barely looks to camera. Instead, it appears to just be a ploy to get more subscribers to her YouTube channel. Nothing like playing make-believe as a member of the working class to further line your own pockets, am I right? I wonder where she got that from…

“If it’s on the Dunkin’ menu, I tried it!” Trump captioned the post. In a second TikTok posted from Dunkin’ Donuts, Trump did a blind taste-test. In it, she sampled myriad drinks with her eyes covered and…got most of them wrong. Sigh. Can’t she just make a bolognese or something?