Keke Palmer (or Her Publicist) Really Read the Room

As of last week, Jonathan Majors was slated to appear on Keke Palmer’s podcast to discuss accountability (what else?) as part of an aggressive PR campaign to rehabilitate his reputation. But, thanks to irony and I assume, an intelligent publicist, the episode, which was scheduled to arrive on Tuesday, has officially been pulled. Now, how’s that for accountability?

On April 1, Apple Podcasts and Wondery, the producer of Palmer’s podcast, Baby, This Is Keke Palmer, announced that Majors, who, in December 2023, was found guilty of assaulting and harassing his ex-girlfriend in an incident from March of that year, would be her next guest. The episode’s title? “No Easy Answers: Accountability and Moving Forward With Jonathan Majors.” Pop Base then amplified the news on Twitter, and the tweet was swiftly met with a barrage of responses that went a little something like this: “say April Fools right now.” Many wondered why Palmer would provide yet another platform for Majors, given she endured domestic abuse from her son’s father, which was alleged in a custody dispute in November of 2023.